JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Eleven people have filed for public office in the Nov. 2 Johns Creek municipal election.
Qualifying closed on Aug. 18 and ran for three days.
Five seats are up for election including the mayoral seat and Posts 1, 2, 3 and 5. But what makes this election cycle unique is the lack of incumbents.
In all of the five races, there are no incumbents.
The mayoral post is contested by John Bradberry and Brian Weaver. Mike Bodker, the only mayor the City of Johns Creek has had, is not seeking another term.
Post 1, currently held by Lenny Zaprowski, will match Lee Heard Tucker against Dilip Tunki. Mayor Pro Tem Zaprowski announced Aug. 16 that he would not seek re-election.
Rashmi Singh and Stacy Skinner have qualified as candidates for the Post 2 seat. The post was vacated by Weaver in early July as a precursor to his run for mayor.
Post 3, which is currently held by Bradberry, will feature a slate of three candidates: Bob Erramilli, Cassandra Littlejohn and Anthony Shorter.
Pablo Cecere and Larry DiBiase qualified as candidates for the Post 5 seat currently held by Stephanie Endres who opted not to run for re-election.
Residents have until Oct. 4 to register to vote for the upcoming election and can do so by visiting the Georgia Secretary of State website.
