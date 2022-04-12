Johns Creek City Council approves TSPLOST II initial project list

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Six months after Fulton County voters supported extending the local transportation sales tax, the Johns Creek City Council reached consensus around an initial project list at a work session April 11.
The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or TSPLOST, is a .75 percent sales tax with revenues divided among cities to pay for transportation improvements, such as road widenings, sidewalks and intersection improvements. The tax applies to all of the county’s cities outside of Atlanta, which has its own transportation sales tax.
The tax was originally passed by Fulton County voters in 2016. The Nov. 2 vote extended the sales tax another five years. Analysis from Georgia State University estimates the new tax will bring in roughly $545 million.
Prior to the April 11 City Council approval, official allocations for Johns Creek’s anticipated $65.5 million in TSPLOST II funds were split among five categories: bridges, congestion relief, landscape/streetscape, operations and safety and pedestrian/bike improvements.
The 17 Tier 1 projects approved Monday evening, which are estimated to total $43.4 million, were approved for early stages of implementation including funding studies and the beginning of engineering.
The projects include bridge improvements along Old Alabama Road, road improvements along Nesbit Ferry Road, intersection improvements along Abbotts Bridge and Barnwell roads, landscaping for the proposed town center’s Main Street, now known as Lakefield Drive, and pedestrian improvements along Old Alabama, Buice, Rogers Bridge and Barnwell roads.
With an estimated remaining balance of $22.1 million after these projects are completed, staff said additional projects are anticipated to be added during the five-year term of TSPLOST II.
The approved projects will be completed in tandem with remaining TSPLOT I projects and run by Jacobs Contracting. During the same work session, council members approved an amended contract with Jacobs that expanded the scope of work to include TSPLOST II projects.
The city expects to pay Jacobs employees around $750,000 per year for the next five years for both TSPLOST I and II projects.
Also during the Monday evening work session, council members instructed staff to revisit several projects on the city’s TSPLOST I project list including the road widening planned for Jones Bridge Road between Waters and State Bridge roads and intersection improvements at Medlock and State Bridge roads.
Public Works Director Chris Haggard said he would come back to the City Council at a future work session with alternative options for the projects moving forward.
However, the city may not have control over Medlock and State Bridge intersection improvements, Haggard said, because that project is being run by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
At the City Council meeting directly following the work session, members issued a proclamation celebrating the 20-year anniversary of River Trail Middle School in the Johns Creek community and awarded a certificate of achievement to Finance Director Ronnie Campbell for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for the fiscal year 2020 financial report.