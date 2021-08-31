JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The latest chapter of Johns Creek’s stormwater saga ended at the Aug. 16 City Council meeting with approval of a budget amendment creating the stormwater utility fund.
When the City Council passed its stormwater utility ordinance June 21, council members said they’d like to allocate funds within the infrastructure maintenance accrual fund toward stormwater repairs and maintenance. The accrual fund was set up years ago to help pay for major capital projects or purchases.
The council voted unanimously to approve that shift in funds, moving all $3.4 million from the infrastructure maintenance accrual fund into the stormwater utility fund.
The funds will work in tandem with those collected through the stormwater utility to tackle city-wide stormwater issues.
The reallocation made up just a portion of the fifth fiscal year 2021 budget amendment.
Other items approved by the City Council’s vote included:
• Shifting funds from the infrastructure maintenance and accrual fund to the Fire Department for station repairs and maintenance in the amount of $45,000.
• Accepting insurance and authorizing the replacement for a Police Department vehicle in the amount of $46,000.
• A decrease in funds allocated to TSPLOST projects on Haynes Bridge Road and Jones Bridge Road. In all, $1.1 million was authorized for a right-of-way project on Haynes Bridge that had previously been authorized at $5 million. Another $3 million was allocated for a right-of-way project on Jones Bridge Road that had previously been authorized at $11 million within the TSPLOST fund.
