Johns Creek City Council approves smoke shop zoning ordinance

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — City Council members unanimously approved a zoning ordinance Feb. 28 that will severely hinder the influx of new smoke shop businesses to the city.
The measure passed roughly four hours before the city’s six-month moratorium on accepting and processing new smoke shop business tax certificates and building permit applications expired.
Johns Creek has 10 smoke shops within its boundaries. Nine of them opened in the past seven years. Since the moratorium took effect in August, the city’s Community Development Department has been scrambling to come up with a more permanent method to limit growth of the businesses, Community Development Director Ben Song said.
At the Feb. 28 meeting, council members unanimously approved the text amendment to the zoning code which limits new smoke shop businesses to one zoning district in the city and imposes distance requirements. The ordinance also includes a definition of smoke shops not previously included in the zoning code.
Aside from one city staff recommendation related to the definition of cigar shops which is also included in the amendment, the item was identical to one approved by the Planning Commission at its Feb. 8 meeting.
New smoke shop businesses in Johns Creek will now be limited to higher-intensity C-2 commercial zoning districts. There are five tracts of land in the city designated C-2. Each, however, is currently occupied and has been approved for a different use.
The amendment limits the proximity of smoke shops to community gathering sites. It stipulates no new smoke shops will be allowed within 200 yards of any church, temple, place of worship, daycare, school, college, university or government-owned facilities or properties. Smoke shops will also not be permitted within 500 yards of another smoke shop.
During a public hearing on the ordinance prior to the council’s passage, One Johns Creek Program Director and iHeart Johns Creek committee member Alyse Hensel praised the amendment.
One Johns Creek is an initiative of Pathways2Life, a local organization whose goals are to improve community mental health and reduce substance abuse and misuse among youth.
“As a city, we want to become a preeminent city of health and wellness… I totally support this ordinance and this zoning change for our city,” Hensel said.
No one spoke against the ordinance during public comment at the meeting.
The amendment approved Monday night eliminates a prior amendment to the city’s zoning code which limited sale of vape products to 25% of a business’ floor space. The prior amendment backfired.
In a memo to council members, Song said the earlier ordinance encouraged businesses to branch out from just vape shops to vape and smoke shops.
“Additionally,” the memo continues, “many of these businesses also include a lounge area in the store to further promote the use of vape products.”
Monday’s amendment eliminated this stipulation. Song said because of the other limitations the ordinance puts on existing smoke shop businesses, it’s better to eliminate the floor space stipulation.
“I would advise that it’s best to just remove it and the reason why I say that is they are going to be under non-conforming grandfather status, so essentially what that means is they can never expand the footprint of their business,” Song said.
Taking away the 25% rule also simplifies compliance and enforcement Song continued.
Grandfathered businesses are not permanent. If the space is not used as a smoke shop for more than a year, subsequent businesses in the same space will be required to comply with the ordinance.
None of the existing 10 smoke shops is located within the newly designated zoning district, so if the grandfather status of a business expires, a new smoke shop business attempting to move into the same location would need to go through the rezoning process.
Should the ordinance sprout future loopholes, Song said, the City Council can make subsequent adjustments to the ordinance.