Johns Creek City Council approves rezoning on Old Alabama Road

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Twenty days after Johns Creek planning commissioners unanimously struck down a rezoning request for a dental office on Old Alabama Road, the City Council gave all seven thumbs up to the plan.

Council members attached conditions to their March 28 approval, however.

The zoning change will allow a 10,008-square-foot dental office to open shop in the footprint of an existing dental office at the site.

Nooredin Nurani, one of the dentists behind the petition, spoke on his own behalf during a public hearing Monday evening and was later joined by other Johns Creek dentists and patients.

The practice that will occupy the proposed medical office is an offshoot of the Center for Cosmetic and Sedation Dentistry which is based in Lawrenceville.

In his remarks, Nurani shared the benefits of sedation dentistry and how the practice will benefit the community, specifically by providing treatment to individuals with special needs who might not be able to be treated without sedation.

“Being able to serve the community and actually helping patients who wouldn’t be able to get treatment has brought tremendous joy and fulfillment to my life,” Nurani said. “I’m hopeful that this council will consider our petition for this development and that you’ll allow us to serve a lot more people.”

The proposal was initially denied by the city’s recommending board based on three factors: a dislike in the outward appearance of the structure, a perception that the space was too large for its intended use and a belief that roadway access was insufficient and unsafe.

However, Community Development Director Ben Song said that the proposed structure and all submitted plans for the surrounding area are up to the city’s zoning code and should be considered as such.

Some City Council members shared planning commissioner’s concerns about the outward appearance of the dentist office and asked Nurani to consider designing a space with a more “residential feel” that was more congruous with the surrounding area.

“We’re planning to be here long term and we would definitely like to move forward with the planning, and so if we have to make some modifications, we’re open to that,” Nurani said. “Whatever it takes.”

After some debate over whether to defer the proposal to a later meeting, council members unanimously approved the zoning change with staff recommendations and a stipulation that, “the building shall be limited to a single-story structure and the exterior elevation shall maintain a residential appearance.”

Additionally, the final renderings will be subject to approval by Community Development Director Song.

Also during the meeting Monday evening, City Council members appointed judges for the Johns Creek Municipal Court.

Donald Schaefer was re-appointed as the court’s chief judge, and Wanda Dallas and Jenny Nguyen were appointed as associate judges.

City Council members also unanimously approved the acquisition of six parcels of land along McGinnis Ferry Road through eminent domain.

The parcels are part of a road widening project which is being jointly funded by Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Forsyth County and the Georgia Department of Transportation.