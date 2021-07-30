Johns Creek City Council approves rezoning in years-long dispute

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request on July 26 that has been lingering for three years.

The Providence Group, an Atlanta-based developing firm, had sought to rezone a strip of land owned by the Medlock Bridge subdivision’s Homeowners Association along State Bridge Road.

After community-members came out in opposition to the original proposal in 2018, the City Council denied the request. Residents said they were worried about increases in density and effects on home values.

The firm then sued the city. Since the initial lawsuit was filed in 2018, The Providence Group has collaborated with the Medlock Bridge HOA to negotiate details of the original proposal.

The latest proposal calls for a residential density of 5.23 units per acre, down from 8.82 units per acre originally planned. The total number of units dropped from 208 to 128.

Additionally, Providence agreed the new development will also consist of single-family homes along the Medlock Bridge neighborhood property line instead of townhomes, stacked townhomes or a quadruplex, as was in the original proposal.

In an internal poll of Medlock Bridge neighborhood residents, the revised plan drew 97 percent support from those who participated.

The Johns Creek Planning Commission had approved the plans at its July 6 meeting.

Kathryn Zickert, attorney from Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP, who represents The Providence Group in the case, said she and her client are “delighted” with the outcome of Monday’s meeting.

“We worked really hard with the Medlock Bridge Homeowners Association to derive a proposal which they found acceptable, and we did it,” Zickert said. “And I actually give the City Council some credit in that because they had identified many of the issues which we subsequently addressed with the homeowners association, so I think it was a win-win all the way around.”

Not everyone on the City Council was happy with the circumstances surrounding their Monday-night vote.

“I feel a little conflicted with this case,” Councilman Lenny Zaprowski said. “I feel like my hands are a little bit tied in this case because we have a pending lawsuit with them, and I’m just feeling very conflicted with that.”

Others said they would support the project and pointed to the community involvement.

“You did what you were asked to do, the residents did what they were asked to do, and I thank you all for coming tonight,” Councilwoman Stephanie Endres said.

During the public hearing portion of the discussion, Medlock Bridge homeowners lined up to express their support, led by HOA Treasurer, Anne Harriman.

“We support the development as it was just described,” Harriman said. “We are comfortable with the number and size of the single-family homes and their lot size.”

Although the majority of resident attendees were present to share their support of the proposal, Scott Leeds, president of the Waterford Country Lake HOA, spoke in opposition.

Leeds’ neighborhood is one of the owners of the Spratlin Lake dam. At the meeting, Leeds raised concerns that the proposed development might be located in the dam’s breach zone and that zoning the land as such could lead to “loss of life.”

After determining there was not yet proof or documentation available to confirm the plans placed homes in the breach zone, Mayor Mike Bodker said the issue was not a basis for denial and took it off the table. He acknowledged that if the plans put homes in the breach zone, the development would be halted by state law, but that was not intrinsically tied to the City Council’s vote that evening.

However, following the council vote, Community Development Director Ben Song met with Leeds, Zickert and Warren Jolly, president of The Providence Group to further discuss the breach zone and set a plan for resolving the concerns Leeds rose.

“The situation has not been resolved,” Leeds said. “But I’m confident it will get resolved.”

Leeds and his neighborhood’s engineering firm have since provided the developer and the city with their report on the dam and both entities are reviewing the information.

Zickert said The Providence Group will be dismissing their suit against the city.

“We will provide that dismissal to the attorney for the city who will hold it until such time as the minutes are finalized, and then the lawsuit will be dismissed,” Zickert said.