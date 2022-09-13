Johns Creek City Council adopts new budget

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — At the third and final public hearing Sept. 12, the Johns Creek City Council adopted the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, a spending plan that calls for $71.5 million in expenditures.

The vote was unanimous, and there was no public comment.

Council members thanked Finance Director Ronnie Campbell and city staff for their work on the new budget.

Mayor John Bradberry lauded the City Council for their productivity.

“The way we disagreed without being disagreeable was a key part of us being able to move this forward and be constructive and arrive at a better end product,” Bradberry said.

In the budget presentation, Campbell explained that the $71.5 million spending plan represents a 15 percent increase from the FY 2022 budget.

Revenue will come primarily through local option sales tax (LOST) and property taxes. The city’s biggest expenses are personnel, operations and accruals for current and future maintenance needs of critical infrastructure and assets.

Campbell broke down the budget by highlighting five themes noted in past hearings, which are targeted to improve and help grow the Johns Creek community.

According to the presentation, the new budget invests in the need to advance the city’s commitment to public safety, expand and improve the park system, strengthen the city’s team and community communications, invest in critical infrastructure and assets and improve roadway safety and traffic issues.

Two new police department positions for the Clinician/Officer Response Team are now funded as well as construction documents for the replacement of Fire Station 63. The new budget also sets aside funds for replacing a Fire Department rescue boat and 14 police vehicles.

The budget proposed funding for Creekside Park, Cauley Creek Park and an allotment of funds dedicated to park plan implementation.

The city is set to implement a compensation and classification study with the goal of retaining “best and brightest staff talent.” The city’s website will also be redesigned.

Per the newly adopted budget, the city will continue to invest in road resurfacing as well as park, infrastructure and stormwater maintenance.

Several road safety projects will be in the works. The city is set to expand street lighting on Taylor Road and add a high intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) on Brumbelow Road. The city will perform safety enhancements for streets with steep slopes along sides and make roadway operations improvements, such as extending a right-turn lane for Autrey Mill Middle School.

In other action at the Monday night City Council meeting, Johns Creek City Engineer Erica Madsen presented a video showing updates to Cauley Creek Park. The video, which Madsen narrated, showed month-by-month progress. The project is still on schedule and will open next summer.

“Maybe a future in audiobooks,” Bradberry said.