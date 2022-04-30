Johns Creek Chamber to launch new farmers’ market

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Starting May 11, Johns Creek will host a new weekly farmers market called Medlock Market run by the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce.
For eight weeks on Wednesday afternoons from 4-7 p.m. vendors will set up shop in the northern parking lot at 6000 Medlock Bridge Road, in front of the old 37 Main building.
Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer Robin Buckley said word of the market is spreading through the local business community quickly and, “people are just really, really excited about it.”
Medlock Market fits squarely within the Chamber’s mission of serving as a resource to bring businesses together, Buckley said.
Vendors will range in product and age. The Chamber hopes to encourage well-established local businesses to attend the market as well as entrepreneurs and student business owners.
Space, Buckley said, will be a non-issue, because the large parking lot was donated for the market by the landowner WePartner Group LLC.
“It also has three entrances and exits which makes it even that much more attractive because people are not going to have to worry about being stuck in traffic,” Buckley said.
Interested vendors can apply online at johnscreekchamber.com. Weekly vendors will pay a $20 weekly fee and occasional vendors will be charged $30 per week.