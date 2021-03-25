JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The City of Johns Creek is developing a project list in advance of a November referendum to extend the transportation sales tax for another five years.
Estimates for this second round of the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) anticipate Johns Creek will receive approximately $75 million over its five-year term.
The current transportation tax was approved by voters in 2016 and will end on March 31, 2022. Proceeds from the 0.75 percent tax provide traffic congestion relief and make improvements in the transportation system.
Over the past five years, the city has completed three major, TSPLOST-funded projects to improve some of the city’s busiest travel corridors. Another five projects are in the construction stage, three are in the right-of-way acquisition stage and three are in the engineering stage.
State law requires that local TSPLOST funds be used for “transportation projects and purposes.” Johns Creek officials have opted to use broad categories in their project descriptions, such as “sidewalks and trails” or “intersection upgrades,” rather than specify exact descriptions detailing the work. The practice allows officials some flexibility as engineering data, field surveys and public comment comes in during the early stages.
Mayor Mike Bodker proposed nine broad categories for allocation at a Feb. 9 work session.
After much discussion, the City Council settled on eight of the categories, including bridge replacements, intersection improvements, pedestrian bridges and tunnels, existing projects, sound, light and aesthetics, sidewalks and trails, stormwater improvements and town center transportation.
Every one of the city’s 14 vehicular bridges in Johns Creek has a current sufficiency rating, but a number are already below standard. If left unaddressed, these bridges will fall below a scale where the city will have to reroute fire trucks which affects service delivery of public safety services.
All of the road improvements, including bridge replacements, would play into stormwater efforts.
Public Works Director Chris Haggard said that based on new guidelines from the Department of Transportation, bridge replacements will also include raising the elevations for stormwater purposes.
“I think this is an opportunity for us to really cut into some of the stuff that we can do depending on the road and project,” Councilman Lenny Zaprowski said.
Officials also addressed intersection safety.
In 2019, the council adopted the Intersection Prioritization Policy as an objective means to rank intersections according to their need of safety improvements. By evaluating crash history, crash severity, sight distance, traffic calming and speeding as factors, the city developed a list of which intersection should be upgraded according to need.
As it does every year, the council moved to set aside funding for additional intersection improvements, which can also be used for operational improvements at congested locations throughout the city.
The focus on Town Center transportation is more broad. Bodker said it would be hard to outline specific plans for an area that does not exist. He did say, however, that as Town Center develops, there will probably be a need for some road improvements within the complex itself or along nearby Medlock Bridge and McGinnis Ferry roads.
The council asked staff for a list ranking road and bridge initiatives requiring the most immediate need, an update on funding for sound, light and aesthetics, and an update to see where the most benefit can come from adding stormwater to a road improvement project.
City transportation staff will return to the council in April with a list of prioritized projects and estimates of costs.
