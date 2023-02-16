Johns Creek Beautification to hold Secret Garden Tour

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Beautification announced it will host its fourth annual Secret Garden Tour May 6, featuring six home gardens at the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve.
“Autrey Mill is home to splendid woodland, butterfly, and fairy gardens, not to mention some beautifully restored and historically preserved buildings throughout the property,” the organization stated.
Each garden on the tour will include a musical ensemble or solo performer and visual artists. Volunteers will be available to provide information about the gardens.
The tour costs $30 for those who purchase a pass March 1-31. Beginning April 1, the cost will be $35.
Proceeds from the tour support public art in the city, as well as a citywide daffodil planting that will raise awareness of cancer survivors. Proceeds will also honor veterans by planting daffodils in Newtown Park.
The nonprofit seeks to provide landscaping enhancement or preservation, architectural installations and public works of art in common areas and medians to improve the visual and physical comfort of Johns Creek.
Johns Creek Beautification is seeking artists and entertainers and volunteers for parking and education. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, and they will receive a complimentary pass for the tour.
Those interested can apply on the Johns Creek Beautification website or email Jennifer.schau@johnscreekbeautification.org.