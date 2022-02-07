Johns Creek Beautification makes plea for community involvement

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Beautification, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving community wellbeing through beautification efforts, is seeking increased involvement in the new year.
Last year, the organization hosted its bi-annual secret gardens tour, and planted over 8,000 daffodils throughout the city. This year, it hopes to grow and make an even larger impact on Johns Creek.
“I think one of the benefits of doing this work is that you get to meet new people who have the same desire that you do to strengthen our community with making it culturally rich and a wonderful place to live,” Johns Creek Beautification President Lynn Pennington said.
JCB’s efforts are split into three projects, all needing volunteers and committee members.
The first project is the bi-annual secret gardens tour. Every other year, the organization puts together a tour of local gardens. Each stop along the tour also features live music and art. Preparations have already begun for the next tour scheduled for May 6, 2023.
The second major project of Johns Creek Beautification is their initiative Daffodils 4 Hope. Since the organization began planting bulbs in 2018, volunteers have planted more than 16,000 daffodils in Johns Creek, all geared to bloom in February.
The blooming daffodils are intended to raise awareness for CanCare, an organization that provides counseling support to cancer patients and caregivers in the community, Pennington said.
In the coming years, JCB also hopes to plant 58,000 daffodils in front of the Wall That Heals memorial in Newtown Park.
The memorial is a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. Each flower would represent the name of a soldier on the wall, Pennington said.
JCB’s third ongoing project is called ArtSpot and strives to bring public art to Johns Creek for residents to enjoy.
Their first permanent installation, a hand-sculpted metal horse, will be installed at the roundabout at Bell and Boles roads once it is completed later this spring.
Committee members are beginning discussions about what their next art installation should be and are seeking resident input, Pennington said.
Now, Johns Creek Beautification board members like Pennington are sending out the volunteer bat signal, hoping to attract residents of all talents to join their work.
Those interested in finding out more should visit johnscreekbeautification.org or email info@johnscreekbeautification.org.
