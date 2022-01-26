Johns Creek assesses TSPLOST I projects

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — As Fulton County’s current transportation sales tax comes to a close, Johns Creek is assessing where it stands with ongoing road projects and what lies ahead.
Brian O’ Connor, Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax manager, detailed the program’s progress at a City Council work session Jan. 24.
So far, he said, the city has completed six major transportation projects funded through the 2016 transportation sales tax. Another 13 are underway. Each of the completed projects, O’ Connor said, has come in on time and within budget.
The .75-percent sales tax has brought in more than $69 million to the city for transportation-related projects. Referred to as TSPLOST I, the sales tax ends March 31.
Voters approved a five-year extension to the tax, TSPLOST II, last November. That tax is expected to bring in another $77 million over its term. The money will target pedestrian, bike and streetscape improvements, along with roadway upgrades.
O’ Connor said money from the current sales tax has funded completion of four intersection improvements – Bell Road at McGinnis Ferry, Bell Road at Medlock Bridge, Jones Bridge at Waters Road and Medlock Bridge at State Bridge. The city has also completed a roundabout on Bell Road at Rogers Circle and road widening along State Bridge Road between Camden Way and the Chattahoochee River.
O’ Connor told council members that if sales tax collection rates continue as expected, all 20 top-tier transportation projects will be funded. Right now, he said, collections are running at 91 percent, well above the threshold needed to fund Tier 1 projects. Should that trend hold, council members would have to select which lower-tier projects – presented to voters when the sales tax was approved – will receive the surplus funding.
Council members tasked O’ Connor and the Public Works Department to compile more information on individual projects and the TSPLOST I program as a whole
Also at the work session, City Engineer Erica Madsen provided an update on the city’s $40 million parks bond, approved by voters in 2016.
Since the bond was passed, the city has more than doubled its park space, acquiring more than 220 additional acres.
Madsen’s presentation highlighted improvements made to the city’s four existing parks: Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, Newtown, Ocee and Shakerag. She said the city has also added four new parks: Morton Road, State Bridge, Bell-Boles and Cauley Creek.
This summer, the city will develop a new strategic parks plan that will set priorities for the Recreation and Parks Department moving forward.
Following Madsen’s presentation, council members began discussions of a potential second parks bond. The conversations were tabled and are expected to resurface at the City Council’s retreat on Jan. 28-29 alongside other strategic initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.