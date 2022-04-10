Johns Creek Arts Center will host Mother’s Day Market

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Local artisans will take over the Johns Creek Arts Center gallery April 18-May 7 with handcrafted pieces curated for Mother’s Day gifting.
This is the Arts Center’s 8th Mother’s Day Market and it’s first since COVID-19 halted plans for the 2020 market, Registrar Lillie Cipola said.
Roughly 15-16 local artists whose crafts “celebrate mothers” were contacted specifically for participation in the market, Cipola said.
This year’s market has been in the works since February, Cipola said, and will feature handcrafted candles, jewelry, mugs, scarves and soaps, among other pieces.
Locals hoping to peruse the gift market can stop by between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information on the Johns Creek Arts Center, visit johnscreekarts.org.