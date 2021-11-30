Johns Creek Arts Center to host Holiday Artist Market

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Holiday gifting just got easier for Johns Creek residents.
The Johns Creek Arts Center will host a Holiday Artist Market until Dec. 23 featuring arts and crafts made by local artists.
Pieces will come from roughly 25 different artists including students and instructors from the Arts Center and will range in price, averaging between $25 and $75.
“These are well-made quality items that would sell anywhere,” Lillie Cipolla, organizer of the Holiday Artist Market and Arts Center registrar said. “We have a high traffic of people coming through here who are specifically looking for handmade crafts.”
Available items include paper art, candles, jewelry, silk scarves, glasswork, paintings, ceramics, wooden sculptures and more.
A small portion of the proceeds from the market will go to the Arts Center to support programming efforts.
Cipolla, Executive Director Stephanie Donaldson and other Arts Center staff have been planning this year’s market since August, Cipolla said.
Last year, the Arts Center transitioned their annual market from in-person to virtual, using their website to sell products.
This year, they’re excited to bring the event back to the center.
“We see our center not just as a community art center, we see it as a place of therapy as well,” Cipolla said. “We have so many great people participating this year.”
Visitors to the Arts Center are required to wear masks upon entry.
The Holiday Artist Market will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For more information on the market or the Johns Creek Arts Center, visit johnscreekarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.