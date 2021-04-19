JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Arts Center is hosting its fourth art-to-go event on Saturday, April 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in honor of Earth Day.
The first 100 families who register online will receive a free swag bag that includes information and activities promoting the Earth Day message of conservation.
Arts Center Executive Director Stephanie Donaldson said she’s grateful for the drive-up events and how they have allowed the organization to continue its initiative of getting art to everybody in the community, despite the limits of the pandemic.
Participating families have also expressed their appreciation.
Holly McCallum said her two boys have loved all of the previous art-to-go events and are looking forward to the Earth Day activities.
“It’s been such a kind thing for [the Arts Center] to do for everyone and we’ve really appreciated all the thought and work that goes into putting these to-go bags together,” McCallum said. “We always make sure to sign up and we’ve always been delighted with everything they have been able to provide us with to help the children have a good time.”
The swag bag events have been made possible by donations to the Arts Center by Publix, and they contain an activity book, a flowerpot, seeds, windchimes and other activities suited to elementary school children.
The Arts Center will also set aside and deliver activity bags to children experiencing homelessness who are staying at The Drake House in Roswell.
