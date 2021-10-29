Johns Creek Arts Center launches adaptive arts program

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Arts Center continues to pave the way for inclusive programming.
Led by Amanda Jones, the Arts Center will launch a new program in adaptive arts for exceptional children on Nov. 1. The course will be a mixed-media class tailored to the individual needs of her students.
Kids will be split into two age groups, second through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade.
Jones has dedicated much of her life to building inclusive art curriculum for her students and this endeavor is no different. She has left no stone unturned.
“My belief is that art should be accessible to everyone regardless of their ability,” Jones said. “Not every classroom is set up in a way that is going to make every single person comfortable, so my job is to offer that alternative.”
Jones said her number one priority is making her students feel good. Everything from the layout of the room and its materials to the accommodations provided have been carefully curated to set her special needs students up for success.
Jones even hand crafted some of the supplies for the class herself.
“I remolded these crayons that are a little bit bigger than the standard crayon,” Jones said. “Different children have different needs … so this is going to give them some tools they can use, and it allows them to be relaxed and have materials that they’re comfortable with so they can enjoy creating and expressing themselves.”
The size of the class — four to six children maximum — is geared to ensure student success.
“The real challenge is that everyone’s needs are different,” Arts Center Program Director Althea Foster said. “So, you many have one child with low vision, you may have another child with fine motor skills issues. And the beauty of this class is it’s small enough so that you can address all of those issues.”
Jones’ personal history lends itself to an understanding of her students and their parents’ struggles. As a child, Jones was inspired by her mother’s outreach work with special needs children, and Jones herself grapples with attention deficit disorder.
For the past 20 years she’s volunteered her time to outreach organizations for exceptional children. Everything she’s learned has finally found its way to merge with her work at the Arts Center.
“I’ve been blessed that I’ve been surrounded by so many talented, skilled, trained people in all the different backgrounds needed, whether it’s occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy and I’ve picked up knowledge along the way as well as my own training,” Jones said. “So, it’s really kind of given me a great toolbox to be able to bring a program like this to children in our area.”
Jones’ passion for teaching kids shines through when she talks about the class.
“It’s wonderful to create this way and see what kids can come up with and see the smiles on their faces when they feel successful with what they’ve done,” Jones said. “It’s really wonderful to have this opportunity and it’s moving because I’ve been dreaming about it for a long time.”
There are still seats available for the six-week course. Those interested in enrolling should visit johnscreekarts.org.
