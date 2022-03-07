Johns Creek approves tourism projects for 2022

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — In a split vote Feb. 28, City Council members approved four projects for the Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau to accomplish this year.
As the tourism entity for the city, the CVB creates projects that will draw people to Johns Creek and encourage them to stay in the hotels that fund the CVB through the hotel/motel tax, Chairwoman Lynda Lee Smith said.
According to the agreement between the city and the CVB, the City Council must approve tourism development projects by March 1. The projects must be completed by Sept. 30.
Funds for the four projects, totaling just under $200,000, come from revenues generated through the city’s hotel/motel tax.
Based on direction from the City Council the CVB will allocate $50,000 toward public art created by repurposing steel from the former Rogers Bridge, $65,000 toward the purchase of an LED-lighted and programmable 60-foot-tall Christmas tree, $50,000 toward a conceptual master plan for property the city acquired along the Chattahoochee River at Cauley Creek Park and nearly $26,000 toward park wayfinding signage.
The reality of executing the projects, however, is still not finalized.
Execution of the tourism development projects falls on the CVB in the agreement, but Public Works Director Chris Haggard said he thinks work will likely not begin until a new agreement with the agency is finalized, likely in April or May.
Haggard also said some of the projects approved Monday may come under the purview of city staff and not the CVB.
“I believe each will be handled a little differently,” Haggard said. “I gotta believe some of them will fall under already moving initiatives with the city, and some of them may be new initiatives and have to be figured out who is going to lead that charge.”
The wayfinding signage in particular lies in a gray area. As described by council members Monday night, the money allocated would go to add signage in Johns Creek parks to help visitors navigate the site. The nature of the item has led city staff and CVB members to suspect it might require collaboration with the Recreation and Parks Department.
For months, City Council members have gone back and forth about the city’s relationship with the tourism bureau, even voting to sever the agreement entirely in November. That decision was later vetoed by former Mayor Mike Bodker, and the previous agreement remains.
But the CVB’s Lee Smith said action on the four projects is not pending a new agreement. She also said the CVB plans pushback against two of the approved projects at their next scheduled meeting March 10.
“I can assure you it’s going to be really hard for the hotels to explain to their owners how the wayfinding signage and the Christmas tree specifically are going to contribute to their success,” Lee Smith said. “And they’re the producers of the hotel/motel tax, and that’s why we exist. So, it’s unfortunate because there are other aspects that would have been an investment for future development and those were disregarded for whatever reasons.”
She said it was frustrating.
“It kind of feels like city staff just says, ‘Well here’s what we need, and we want the CVB to pay for it,’ but that’s not why we exist,” Lee Smith said.
Only one of the four projects approved Monday night — the public art from Rogers Bridge — was initially presented by the CVB in its list of proposed projects in October.
“It makes it really difficult when we submit in October, and then they didn’t approve until six months later,” Lee Smith said. “Now they’ve eaten up six months of our execution time and that is where a lot of our conflict comes from.”
The CVB has one staff person and a volunteer board to make sure all projects are executed, she said.
On March 4 the chairwoman messaged the City Council asking members to attend the CVB’s meeting March 10 to hear board member’s discussion on the approved project list. She asked them to provide “a full overview of the strategic alignment of each investment with the mission of the JCCVB to market to destination overnight visitors” to the CVB board of directors.
But shifting the projects after they have been approved is a gray area.
“We could [change the project list] if the council was so inclined, but this is the problem: we’re the recommender,” Lee Smith said.
During the Monday night meeting council members went back and forth on the project list.
Councilman Larry DiBiase proposed swapping the Christmas tree and the wayfinding signage for a gazebo at Macedonia African Methodist Church Cemetery and a projection screen for outside of City Hall.
The motion was supported by Councilwoman Stacy Skinner but was ultimately defeated.
Council members instead supported the list of four projects that had received consensus during a work session earlier the same evening.
“No matter what the final product is, I think the worst decision we can make is to not make a decision,” Mayor John Bradberry said. “A lot of work has been done by the council and arriving at a decision and pulling the trigger is very important.”
Council members DiBiase and Skinner cast dissents in the final vote.
Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau meetings are open to the public. The meeting scheduled for March 10 will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve Summerour House.