Johns Creek adopts rollback millage rate for 2023

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — In the next fiscal year, Johns Creek residents will see property tax bills based on the rollback millage rate of 3.646 mills.
The Johns Creek City Council passed the new rate in a 6-1 vote at the Aug. 8 regular meeting, the last of three public hearings on the millage rate. Councilman Bob Erramilli cast the dissenting vote, preferring to keep the millage rate steady at 3.986 mills so the city could fund more projects in fiscal year 2024, which begins Oct. 1.
Erramilli argued the lower rate would result in minimal savings for residents on their tax bills, whereas the city would lose nearly $2 million in extra revenue.
“By depriving ourselves of these capital projects, we are losing in the long run,” Erramilli said.
While Councilwoman Stacy Skinner voted to roll back the rate because “every little bit helps,” she voiced a promise to have better policies going forward when allocating surplus for capital projects.
“We currently have our strategic priorities set at the beginning of the year, and we never have had the discussion of where the funding is coming from or if we can accomplish that,” Skinner said. “Meanwhile, there’s some members of the community that think we’re doing these things ... I want to make sure the message we send is that we’re doing what we tell you we’re doing, and we will have it funded.”
Mayor John Bradberry responded by saying the City Council casts a vision for where it wants the city to go and that he’s confident it is heading toward those objectives.
“We might have to pace ourselves, so we stay within a finite range of resources,” Bradberry said.
Also at the regular meeting, Finance Director Ronnie Campbell held the first hearing of the fiscal year 2024 budget, totaling $78.5 million. However, the new budget may see some adjustments based on discussion from the earlier council work session.
At the work session, the council agreed to recommit $1 million to property tax stabilization and $400,000 to the infrastructure maintenance accrual fund for land acquisition. One Johns Creek, a coalition that aims to reduce substance abuse among youth, and city efforts to conduct its own municipal election in 2025 will also now see some level of funding in fiscal year 2024.
The council also deliberated how the city should allocate leftover money from the current year. While the city was unable to verify the surplus amount, Bradberry estimated it would be around $9 million.
There was consensus among the council to cede surplus money to Creekside Park, which has an $8 million funding gap, and to the replacement of Fire Station 63.
The council is set to refine the fiscal year 2024 budget at its Aug. 22 work session. The second and final public hearing for the budget is scheduled for the Sept. 12 City Council meeting, where it is also expected to be adopted.