Johns Creek adopts formal Town Center plan

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek has taken another step to forge its identity as a city.
The City Council voted unanimously Oct. 25 to approve the Town Center Vision and Plan that will serve as a blueprint for a downtown.
The city’s Planning Commission voted to advance the same plan earlier in the month.
The 192-acre proposed town center — paired with the tagline “Imagine remarkable!” — would redevelop Technology Park into a “live-work-play destination,” using City Hall as an anchor. The proposal recommends a phased approach for development over a 20-year period.
Five “overarching themes” were established for the project: arts, culture, wellness, sustainability and innovation.
On a more practical scale, the plan offers goals of reconfiguring the retail mix to include “cool restaurants and entertainment” to help keep patrons in the area. That also means some form of multi-family housing.
Before its formal presentation, city staff, consultants from Pond & Company and a committee of residents worked for a year to develop the proposal.
The Town Center Advisory Committee was made up of “35 wonderful people,” who met roughly five times throughout the past year and served as a sounding board for the plan, Community Development Director Ben Song said.
In assembling the committee, Song said diversity was the biggest factor — diversity of race, ethnicity, gender, professional background and geographic location within the city.
Several members of the committee delivered public comment at the Oct. 25 meeting, sharing their support of the final vision and plan.
The plan will serve two purposes, Song said. Externally, it will help the city evaluate different development requests for the 192-acre site, he said, and internally, it will help give the council an idea where target funding for city-owned projects on the site.
Each of Johns Creek’s 11 City Council candidates have expressed support for the plan. Some have promised to make major advancements toward development of a town center during their term if elected.
Song said the City Council could use the next four-year term to discuss additional land acquisition or build public-private partnerships.
By and large, the biggest hurdle facing the proposed town center is land acquisition. Currently, the city only owns 14% of the 192 acres.
While the approved plan is scaled for rollout over 20 years, Song said that a lot could change as it relates to property acquisition and partnerships.
“There’s a lot of different things that could come up from a public investment or even a private investment that could propel development within the town center to speed up that timeline,” Song said.
Song stressed that this is only the first step in the process of delivering residents a town center, but it’s a big hurdle to have crossed.
“I’m relieved and excited at the same time,” Song said.
