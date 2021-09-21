Johns Creek adopts budget for fiscal year 2022

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek City Council approved a nearly $62 million fiscal year 2022 budget at its Sept. 13 meeting.
The budget was first proposed at a June 21 work session and has been discussed, debated and amended at seven council meetings since. The budget covers spending from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
In his presentation to the council, Finance Director Ronnie Campbell highlighted the city’s five priorities as laid out in the budget: community safety, stormwater infrastructure, infrastructure maintenance, enhancing the parks system and addressing traffic congestion.
Highlights of the budget include:
• $1.2 million designated to capital projects including $100,000 for upkeep and improvements to Macedonia African Methodist Church cemetery.
• $10.3 million allocated to infrastructure maintenance which includes roadway resurfacing and park refreshes.
• $3.2 million included in the stormwater utility fund which will go toward repairs and infrastructure maintenance.
• $2.5 million allocated to Recreation and Parks following an amendment presented by Councilman Lenny Zaprowski.
The amendment transferred $120,000 from the “Unallocated” bucket of the general fund to Recreation and Parks, raising the total from just over $2.3 million to roughly $2.5 million.
Zaprowski’s motion followed a public hearing wherein dozens of residents spoke in favor of rebuilding a recreational softball league within the city.
The transferred funds would be used to increase the staff of the Recreation and Parks Department, with a focus on making K-5 programing more robust, Zaprowski said.
“We heard a definite need tonight from our community that we need some K-5 programs,” Zaprowski said. “I think this gives staff the opportunity to immediately start addressing that rather than wait any longer.”
Councilman John Bradberry seconded Zaprowski’s motion for an amendment, calling the lapse in park programming opportunities a “quality of life issue” and saying this was the “bare minimum” that council owed citizens.
The budget passed, 5-1 with Councilwoman Stephanie Endres claiming the one nay vote.
