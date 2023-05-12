Johns Creek adds Chattahoochee turn lane, weighs Cauley Creek field space

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Drivers along Taylor Road, stuck in the whirlwind of school drop-off and pickup at Chattahoochee High School and Taylor Road Middle School, may see less congestion by the end of summer.

The Johns Creek City Council approved $385,379 in construction contracts and contingencies at its May 9 meeting for a new left-turn lane between Mortons Crossing and Starfire Lane. The project is intended to alleviate congestion along Taylor Road, which connects both schools and several subdivisions to Jones Bridge Road.

Construction is expected to begin at the end of the school year with completion in August.

The city is funding the project with some of its Local Maintenance Improvement Grant, a Georgia Department of Transportation program that distributes a portion of collected gas taxes to local governments for transportation improvements.

The item was approved the same night as it was discussed at the council work session, an unusual occurrence. Mayor Johns Bradberry noted that items from the work session usually are not brought up for a vote on the same night. Generally, they are added to the next scheduled regular meeting’s agenda.

“The thought was that those two weeks would be critical to save construction time during school starting,” Bradberry said. “So, I appreciate that we were flexible and, I think, exercising common sense, which is important in government, right?”

Ask Appen: What's a Local Maintenance Improvement Grant? Community engagement is essential for local newsrooms. Here's an answer about a commonly used source of funding across Georgia, where local governments get access to the state's gas tax.

Also at its May 9 meeting, the City Council approved a $387,000 engineering contract for a trail and bike lane along the southbound side of Barnwell Road, funded through Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or TSPLOST, II.

Stretching 1.5 miles between Niblick Drive and North Peak Drive, the project will provide a 4-foot-wide bike lane, a curb and gutter, and an 8-foot-wide trail along the west side of the road. Construction for the project will be performed in phases.

Parks manager to retire

The council also recognized Robby Newton, Johns Creek park manager, for nearly 13 years of service to the city. Newton was set to retire three days later.

As a video played, showing highlights of Newton’s work, Johns Creek Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer read a lengthy proclamation detailing his accomplishments over the years.

In his first five years, Greer said Newton managed more than 36 major capital parks projects. Since then, Greer said he managed “even more” in addition to the $40 million of park improvements through the 2016 parks bond.

In the last year and a half, Greer said he had overseen construction for Cauley Creek Park — “the largest-ever project in the history of Johns Creek.” The 203-acre park, to open in July, will double the city’s park land.

“Although his footfalls may not be heard as often in our parks, and his physical fingerprints will fade, the city will be forever grateful for his contributions to build the parks system we have today,” Greer said.

Sports at Cauley Creek Park

In other action May 9, councilmembers opted during their work session to seek proposals for field space at Cauley Creek Park, rather than rent the fields long term. There will be four multi-purpose fields at the park.

The city has historically partnered with organizations to manage its parks space and will begin requesting proposals at the end of July.

Johns Creek currently has two athletic associations, Ocee Park Athletic Association and Newtown Recreation, which have facility usage agreements with the city. A third would be added for Cauley Creek Park six months after it opens.

The city will rent the fields until a partner is secured. Johns Creek Recreation Manager Kirk Franz, who is set to leave the city alongside Newton, confirmed that lacrosse and soccer goals and football goal posts have been ordered. Striping for the fields is expected to be discussed at the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee meeting May 17.

Sports programs across the city are vying for field space at Cauley Creek. Councilman Larry DiBiase asked Franz about the process for determining who would have the domain.

Franz said Johns Creek residents would have dibs and that the organization would most likely be one that offers either football, lacrosse or soccer — the three “main” sports played in the city.

“It could be a little tricky, and someone's going to ask for field space and not get probably what they want,” Franz said.