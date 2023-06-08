John Creek proposes keeping same property tax rate

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek councilmembers agreed at a June 6 work session to advertise the existing tax rate of 3.986 mills for this year, creating a ceiling but not a floor.
Property taxes are set through millage rates. One mill equals $1 of property taxes for every $1,000 of assessed valuation.
While the county has yet to provide a preliminary 2023 tax digest for Johns Creek, homeowners whose property values have risen may pay a higher tax bill if the city’s advertised tax rate is approved. Councilmembers have another two months to gather information on how much the tax levy would generate in revenues as the county completes its assessment of property values. The council can adjust the mill levy downward before settling on a final tax rate in August when it has a clearer picture of actual property values.
Residential property taxable values in North Fulton County can only increase by 3 percent or the Consumer Price Index, whichever is lower.
Johns Creek Finance Director Ronnie Campbell said the millage rate has a “cascading effect” on both the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget and Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
Because this year’s budget anticipates holding a steady millage rate, the city is expected to use surplus funds left over from this year’s budget to compensate for any shortfalls if a lower millage rate is adopted. The discussion on the potential use of property tax stabilization funds – surplus money used to offset property taxes – will likely be taken up at a future work session, Campbell said, once the city receives the new tax digest from Fulton County.
The first of three public hearings on the millage rate is set for July 25 at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The second will be held Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. and the third, later that night as part of the City Council meeting at 7 p.m.
In other matters at the work session, the council agreed to fully fund construction for Creekside Park, rather than phase the work. The project is estimated to cost $35.5 million.
About a third of the cost had already been allocated to the project, using funds from the transportation special purpose local option sales tax – or TSPLOST – the parks bond, general fund revenues as well as Tourism Project Development funds. An additional $10 million of TSPLOST II funds will be dedicated to the park as well as anticipated surplus revenue.
“As far as where the money comes from, and how quickly does it get paid for … is not really what's in front of [us],” Mayor John Bradberry said. “It's more about, ‘Are we still 100 percent committed to what we previously outlined in terms of our plan for Creekside Park?’ … For me, it's an obvious answer — 100 percent yes. Yes, I am.”
The City Council also agreed to add permanent lines for football at one of the synthetic turf fields at Cauley Creek Park for a total of $75,000.
City Councilman Chris Coughlin said he had concerns about prioritizing football over other sports, and looked to use enrollment numbers to determine how to mark the fields.
“The city hasn't supported the program in so many years,” Councilman Larry DiBiase said. “It has been slowly dwindling because there's nowhere to play. Would we want our children to hop a fence?”