International Festival welcomes thousands to Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Thousands gathered Saturday Oct. 23 for the third-ever Johns Creek International Festival.
The all-day event featured, food, products, activities, and entertainment from all over the globe and from nearly 70 different vendors.
Regularly lauded as one of the most culturally diverse cities in the state, Johns Creek hosted individuals from all different backgrounds at the Saturday event.
Edie Damann, the city’s external communications manager, took point on organizing the festival.
“It’s important that people can come together and experience different types of foods and cultures and music and dance and all of the amazing things that make us different and unique, but can be enjoyed by everybody,” Damann said of the festival. “We want people to have a place or an event where they can come and learn about different cultures or try new foods, seek different types of performances… that perhaps they may have never had the opportunity to see before.”
More than 50 volunteers worked alongside Damann and Johns Creek staff to help the city’s largest annual event run.
The city allocated $40,000 in the budget to the event, but much of the costs, Damann said were supplemented by vendor fees and 13 different sponsorships.
Just like at the previous iterations of the International Festival, the city partnered with the Johns Creek Arts Center to run the Kids Zone.
Program Director Althea Foster worked for months to develop crafts and mini art projects for the kids to create. Her research and deliberate planning resulted in eight different types of crafts for kids ranging from toddlers to middle schoolers.
Each of the crafts represented a different country and came with cultural context and significance.
Executive Director Stephanie Donaldson told the Herald the Arts Center created more the 1,200 crafts for the kids to complete at the festival. Their 40 by 40-foot tent remained packed with art-lovers all day.
Foster and Donaldson were aided by other Arts Center instructors and student volunteers from local high schools.
Other community organizations had booths on Saturday including the Rotary Club of Johns Creek, the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, and the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra.
City Council candidates were also spotted at the event, some of whom manned booths to interact with and provide platform information to prospective voters before the Nov. 2 election.
Throughout the day, attendees saw performances that spanned three continents from groups including the Magic Eastern Ensemble, Pure Hearts of Georgia and DanceFlix Academy. Shafiq Jadavji, president of the Johns Creek Cricket Association served as emcee.
The Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau promoted the event on their website and accompanying social media in the week leading up to the event. The organization also placed ads in Atlanta Magazine which promoted the city at large.
In a letter printed in the event’s program, Mayor Mike Bodker said the city intends to continue to grow the event each year.
