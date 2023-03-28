Impact Johns Creek suggests second Juneteenth celebration

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Just weeks after Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry announced the city’s intention to host a special event for Juneteenth, members of Impact Johns Creek decided to continue organizing their own.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrated June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of the country’s enslaved African Americans.

Founded in 2022, Impact Johns Creek is a nonprofit whose mission is to increase the civic footprint of Black Johns Creek residents. Members have been planning for Juneteenth prior to the City Council’s approval of the special event but once intended to combine their efforts with the city.

The Johns Creek Arts, Culture and Entertainment (ACE) Committee had also recommended the city partner with Impact Johns Creek to organize the city’s special event, slated for June 17 at Newtown Park.

Concerned that the city might become a “dictator” in Juneteenth planning, resident Brian Weaver came before the City Council March 14 to stress that the ACE Committee recommended a partnership with Impact Johns Creek. Weaver is a founding member of Impact John Creek and the chair of the nonprofit’s Juneteenth Planning Committee.

Weaver is also a former Johns Creek City Councilman who lost to Bradberry in the 2021 mayoral election.

“We have the knowledge of what Juneteenth is all about, and we have the background as far as how to celebrate Juneteenth,” Weaver said in an interview.

In a March 20 email to city staff and the City Council, Impact Johns Creek Founder Nicole Washington said her organization will produce its own Juneteenth celebration because there had been no mention from the city in the desired partnership.

“This will ensure everything is culturally appropriate for such a reverential, ceremonial, sensitive and celebratory event,” Washington said. “We wish the City of Johns Creek well, in what was described to City Council as a ‘party’ in its first attempt at producing a Juneteenth event.”

Washington’s email came after word from Johns Creek Volunteer Coordinator Stacey Gross, who said Impact members are welcome to apply to the city’s steering committee. The application process is community wide.

Past special events, like the city’s Diwali and Lunar New Year festivals, have been organized by a city Event Planning Committee, composed of 10 to 12 residents who have event planning and volunteer experience.

“I think all of us were concerned about the qualifications,” Weaver said. “[Johns Creek was] excluding key people that we thought were vital to our success.”

Because the application is exclusive to Johns Creek residents, ACE Committee Co-chair and Impact Johns Creek founding member Devon Dabney said it takes away “organizational muscle.” Impact’s Juneteenth committee has around the same number of members but extends to residents from other cities.

Dabney also expressed a need for the city to define its event planning process, knowing the city partnered with the Rotary Club of Johns Creek North Fulton for this year’s car show in May. Last year, the car show was sponsored by Impact Johns Creek.

The nonprofit’s Juneteenth event will be for all North Fulton, Dabney said, involving private citizens in Johns Creek, Alpharetta and Roswell. Details for the event are still being decided.