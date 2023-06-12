Hounds for Habitat schedules fundraiser

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Sponsored by Women Build of the North Central Georgia chapter of Habitat for Humanity, Hounds for Habitat is a fundraiser to help construct homes for worthy families.
The event will be held at Newtown Park on June 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is open to the public. Those who register will receive a T-shirt and gifts along with the ability to enter their dog in one of three contests. Categories include: best dressed; funniest; and look-alike.
There will be music, refreshments for sale, a silent auction, giveaways, a bake sale and participation by local businesses. There will also be a Johns Creek K9 Police demonstration.
Organizers say visitors should bring cash to make transactions simple.
For questions, call Carey Sperry at 470-494-3970 or email support@cleaninvogue.com.
Habitat for Humanity is grateful to receive support from the Johns Creek Police Department and the Johns Creek Veterans Association.