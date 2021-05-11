JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Historical Society announced this month that it has had 12 headstones and several footstones repaired and reset as part of an ongoing effort to restore the Macedonia African Methodist Church Cemetery.
The work comes with the help of a volunteer effort through Leadership Johns Creek, a local nonprofit that promotes community involvement.
The cemetery, near the intersection of State Bridge and Medlock Bridge roads, is known to be the burial place of at least two who were enslaved and others who were first and second generation descendants of slaves on local farms. The cemetery, abandoned for years, has garnered attention in recent years from the city and the Historic Society.
The Historic Society launched a study to research records and find out as much as possible about those interred at the site and where their graves were located.
Late last year, the City Council allocated $52,000 to proceed with actions to acquire the property so the city would have authority to oversee its preservation.
Also this month, the Roswell Historic Preservation Commission announced the Roswell Methodist Cemetery has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The cemetery joins Bulloch Hall, Barrington Hall, the Roswell Historic District and the Smith Plantation on the National Register, said Julie Martin, Roswell city planner and historic preservation specialist.
The announcement follows five years of work, said Janet Johnson of the Roswell Historical Society.
The Methodist Cemetery dates back to 1836. It was originally the burial ground for the first Methodist church in the city, Mount Carmel Methodist Church, and the earliest legible burial monument is dated Jan. 26, 1846.
“The entire story of the settlement of this area can be told by those that rest here,” Johnson said. “Here lie the farmers, the mill workers, the mill supervisors, the Methodists, many members of the Masonic and other fraternal organizations, many of the town’s merchants, doctors, safety officers are buried here as well.”
