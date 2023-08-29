Grocery shopper reports sexual assault in aisle

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported Aug. 7 that while shopping at Dollar Tree on Jones Bridge Road, she noticed an unidentified male rubbing up against her from behind in a sexual manner.
The woman said she pushed the man away and headed toward the front of the store where she alerted staff to the incident. The suspect left the store, according to the police report.
The store manager said he came out of his office as the suspect exited the store’s front door and saw him get into a vehicle, the report said. The description of the vehicle was redacted on the police report, but the manager said he believed the suspect headed east on Abbotts Bridge Road.
Police viewed the surveillance footage and captured an image of the suspect. The scene was turned over to detectives.