JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Beautification is geared up to host its third annual Secret Gardens of Johns Creek tour Saturday, May 1.
This unique secret garden program began in 2018 and raises money through ticket sales and sponsorships for beautification projects throughout the city.
Johns Creek Beautification President Lynn Pennington said that funds will be put toward the purchase of major public art sculptures, landscape beautification projects and to benefit Daffodils 4 Hope, a citywide daffodil planting effort to raise awareness of cancer survivorship through a partnership with CanCare.
The tour encompasses seven home gardens and the Autry Mill Nature Preserve. Boxed lunch at the nature center can be purchased for an additional fee.
Pennington said that as with past years, most of the homes will have live music for part of the day. Artists from the Johns Creek Art Center will also be stationed in the gardens. The bands and orchestras from Northview and Chattahoochee high schools will be among the musical acts along the tour.
Master gardeners will be at each house and nature preserve to answer any questions guests may have regarding the plants and gardens. A native plant sale will also take place at the Autry Mill Nature Preserve.
The event is sponsored by local Johns Creek businesses.
Southern Baked Pie Company hosted a percentage event on March 24 donating a portion of the profit from each sale toward Johns Creek Beautification. They will also have a table at one of the houses during the tour with pie samples and pies for purchase.
Pennington said that the funds were recently used for a botanical horse sculpture by Eric Strauss that will be placed at the Bell Road and Boles Road roundabout. She said the organization plans to use the funds from this year’s garden tours to purchase more art for the city.
“To really make a lovely community for everybody, it makes sense to have art,” she said. “We want to help continue to increase the public art for the enjoyment of everybody, visitors as well as everyday residents.”
Jennifer Schau, Johns Creek Beautification secretary, said those who want to get involved can volunteer during the tour.
Volunteers receive a free pass to the garden tour and can go before or after their shift. Schau said they try to accommodate volunteers and are willing to place people together or at certain gardens if requested.
Attendees and volunteers will be asked to follow the CDC guidelines during the event, and hand sanitizer will be provided at the registration tables.
Tickets will remain on sale until the day of the tour. Tickets are available online at www.johnscreekbeautification.org for $25.
However, Pennington suggests buying tickets sooner rather than later in case space runs out.
