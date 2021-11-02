Election Day in Johns Creek moves along without incident

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Aside from a short line of eager voters waiting for polls to open at Northeast Spruill Oaks Library Tuesday morning Nov. 2, there was little to no wait time at polls on Election Day.
Poll workers at Wilson Creek Elementary School reported the same. A steady stream of voters filed into the voting booths and came out with the iconic Georgia peach sticker just moments later.
On voters’ ballots were 11 candidates vying for five Johns Creek City Council seats and two referenda for special purpose sales taxes.
Fulton County residents outside Atlanta are deciding whether to renew a .75 percent transportation SPLOST as well as a sixth renewal of a one-cent education SPLOST. Both sales taxes are for five-year terms.
The manager and assistant poll manager at Johns Creek High School said the maximum length of the line they had seen all day was six people long. At 1:00 p.m. they estimated the total number of ballots cast at the precinct to be just over 200.
Poll workers at several precincts in Johns Creek were reluctant to share their names with the Herald citing Fulton County regulations.
Among voters, reasons for participation in the municipal election varied.
New resident and first-time Johns Creek voter John Ralston said he became interested in the election after one of the mayoral candidates hosted a town hall in his neighborhood.
For Abiy Haile, voting in the election came from a desire to keep Johns Creek the way it is.
“I care for the City of Johns Creek,” Haile said. “I want to continue the growth and to preserve the city as it is.”
But for Joanmarie Wilson, voting was a matter of party loyalty.
“I’m concerned about the election,” Wilson said. “I want my party to win because I think there’s a lot of corruption and I’d like to see an end to that.”
Although Johns Creek City Council posts are non-partisan seats, this election season has been fraught with partisan politics.
Both the Fulton County Republican Party and Fulton County Democrats have endorsed slates of candidates for the Nov. 2 election.
Voter turnout is expected to reach the thousands. Between the two precincts open in Johns Creek for early voting — Ocee Library and Park Place at Newtown Park — unofficial numbers from Fulton County show almost 7,600 ballots cast from Oct. 12 through Oct. 29.
Polls in Johns Creek will remain open until 7 p.m. this evening. To find your voter information and your assigned precinct, visit the Georgia My Voter Page.
Visit appenmedia.com for results after the polls close.
