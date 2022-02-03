Economic development director begins work in Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — For Randall Toussaint, landing the job as economic development director for Johns Creek was a dream come true.
“Some kids want to grow up and become astronauts, others want to be major league players. I have always wanted to do economic development,” Toussaint said. “I didn’t know what it was called early on, but I definitely felt a calling to figure out how to help communities with understanding how to grow their economies in a way that really met this community’s goals.”
Growing up in a military family and living on bases spurred Toussaint’s interest in what makes a city. From a young age he took a critical look at the different communities he lived in and dissected their sense of place.
“As I got older, we moved to the [Washington D.C.] metro area and the local news always talked about major funding bills that would send appropriations out to help communities grow and expand,” Toussaint said. “So, as a high school student, I wanted to learn more about it. How does that work? What happens once the money gets there, where do the spending dollars go and why?”
This spark of interest was kindled when Toussaint studied at Morehouse College under the tutelage of one of the nation’s foremost urban developers, the late Joe Johnson.
From there, Toussaint went on to graduate school at Savannah State University and worked with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through a fellowship.
After graduation, Toussaint worked with public and private entities up and down the East Coast, including the State of Georgia’s Economic Development Department where he helped recruit corporations to relocate headquarters and bring other major developments to the state.
“I feel like that blend of working in the city and also heavy corporate recruitment really did prepare me for this role,” Toussaint said. “I think Johns Creek’s leadership has done an incredible job of developing a vision and plan, and I think my role is to support that as staff by helping to move forward with what they perceive as the next steps for executing that vision.”
Toussaint joined Johns Creek city staff Jan. 3 and has hit the ground running.
For the first month, Toussaint said he’s been attending meetings and focusing on listening.
“I’ve been really taking time to have some very deliberate meetings with community leaders, business leaders, folks who have an interest and a passion for the city and ask them questions,” Toussaint said. “I’m trying to better understand their vision and their understanding of the city’s history and where they see it going.”
This way, Toussaint said, he can do his job in a way that’s in keeping with the City Council, but also with an understanding of public sentiment.
In October, Johns Creek’s former director of economic development Chris Cannon vacated the position, and the city launched its search for a replacement, City Manager Ed Densmore said.
After conducting two months of interviews, Toussaint was officially offered the position in December.
“With more than a decade of experience in economic development, Randall brings a breadth of professionalism and industry knowledge which elevated him to a perfect strategic choice for the city,” Densmore said. “Adding him to the Johns Creek team … will significantly enhance the city’s ability to deliver the highest quality economic development services to existing and prospective businesses.”
During the City Council’s retreat Jan. 28-29, members established economic development as one of their priorities for the year.
Toussaint will work in tandem with council members, city staff and community organizations like the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce to help draw business and development to the town center and other areas being considered for redevelopment.
“I think part of my role is going to be strategic partnership engagement which is the fancy term for meeting folks and making friends,” Toussaint said. “And the second part of that is going to involve just exploring how those collaborations can further the plan.”
One month in and Toussaint said he is pleased with his new role and excited by the discussions of the city’s future.
“I’m loving it,” Toussaint said. “It’s only been a couple of weeks, but I’m hoping these conversations can just continue well into the future.”
