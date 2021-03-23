JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Easter Bunny has arrived in Johns Creek, and families have another chance for a meet and greet, with goodies, on Saturday, March 27.
Typically, before Easter, Johns Creek hosts an annual Easter egg hunt that features games, activities and pictures with the Easter Bunny. This year, rather than limit the number of participants, the event has become a scavenger hunt. The Easter Bunny was hiding in Newtown Park on March 20 and will be in a new location March 27.
The city will begin releasing clues on Wednesday, March 24, to help families discover the bunny’s location. One to two clues will be released each day on the city’s social media accounts, Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor, and the city’s website.
The meet and greet ran from 9 a.m. to noon and drew at least 100 families.
Because this was the city’s first Easter event in two years, Recreation Manager Kirk Franz said creating a safe and fun environment was a priority.
“First and foremost, we want our residents to feel safe when they attend a city event,” Franz said.
Organizers promoted social distancing, provided hand-sanitizer stations, cleaned high-touch areas and encouraging attendees to wear face coverings.
With no egg hunt this year, it was left to the Easter Bunny to hand out goodie bags filled with eggs and candy.
The Easter Bunny scavenger hunt is the first of the city’s scheduled spring events.
Franz said they are also excited to bring back the popular Summer Concert Series at the Mark Bulkhalter Amphitheater and outdoor movies at Newtown Park. The city anticipates seating will be limited to accommodate social distancing guidelines.
Some larger gatherings, like the Public Works Touch a Truck event and the Johns Creek International Festival, will be rescheduled for later in the year.
“Our recreation staff is looking forward to bringing some safe and fun events back for families to enjoy,” Franz said. “We have confidence that our residents will help us by following any COVID safety measures we recommend while participating in our events. Our hope is that for the second half of 2021, we will be able to get closer to our regular schedule of special events and activities.”
For more information on the Easter Bunny Scavenger Hunt or any of the city’s other upcoming events, visit the city’s website at www.johnscreekga.gov or contact the Johns Creek Recreation and Parks Department at 678-512-3200.
