Daffodils take root, spread awareness in Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Beautification teamed up with North Fulton Master Gardeners and local Rotary Clubs to plant thousands of daffodils throughout the community.

The two latest plantings, located at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Emory Johns Creek Hospital Winship Cancer Institute, are part of Johns Creek Beautification’s Daffodils4Hope initiative which aims to shine a “yellow spotlight” on causes the organization supports in the community, project coordinator Marilyn Davis said.

Since 2018, the Daffodils4Hope program has planted more than 16,000 daffodils to raise awareness for CanCare Atlanta — an organization that provides counseling support to cancer patients and caregivers in the community.

The daffodil bulbs are purchased using funds raised through the JCB’s annual Secret Garden Tour, volunteer Michèle Morel said.

“The daffodil is the bulb of hope,” Morel said. “[We’re] planting hope one bulb at a time, because it comes back every single spring no matter what.”

Morel said Johns Creek Beautification has performed eight plantings this year all over town totaling 8,300 daffodil bulbs.

This year marked the organization’s third planting of daffodils at Johns Creek United Methodist Church.

“So, in the spring, there will be 3,000 bulbs that will be blooming there,” Morel said.

This was the first year Autrey Mill Nature Preserve had a planting. Morel, a retired landscape designer, designed the plot of land right outside the Old Warsaw Church with the daffodils in mind.

This plot of land, right outside the Old Warsaw Church at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve will come alive with 1,000 daffodil blooms in Spring thanks to the efforts of Johns Creek Beautification and North Fulton Master Gardeners.

Thanks to Morel and North Fulton Master Gardner volunteers, come spring, the plot will come alive with 1,000 daffodil blooms.

Overseeing the work at Autrey Mill Nov. 17 was Morel’s 16-year-old dog, Jigi.

“She’s been on every single dig, she’s the official mascot,” Morel said.

Propped up on a portable bed, Jigi, Michèle Morel’s 16-year-old dog, oversees the planting of 1,000 daffodil bulbs at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve Nov. 17. Jigi serves as the Daffodils4Hope mascot having attended every single dig, Morel said.

The Rotary Club of Johns Creek and the Rotary Club of Johns Creek North Fulton also teamed up with Johns Creek Beautification Nov. 20 at Emory Johns Creek Hospital.

More than two dozen volunteers braced the cold November morning and planted roughly 1,200 daffodil bulbs outside the Winship Cancer Institute.

For more information on the Daffodils4Hope program or Johns Creek Beautification, visit johnscreekbeautification.org.

Reach Sydney Dangremond at 770-847-7404. Follow her on Twitter @syddang_.

