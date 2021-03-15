JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek has extended the deadline for CARES business grants again as its share of federal CARES dollars begins to dwindle.
City officials have also channeled a larger portion of the aid to assist the city’s vulnerable population to help pay bills.
The city received approximately $3 million in federal CARES Act funding through Fulton County in October. The City Council voted to allocate $2.7 million to help struggling businesses. The remaining $300,000 was set aside for distribution to Johns Creek residents through established nonprofits in the city.
By extending the application deadline to March 8 for businesses, the city was able to distribute more funds to retailers and restaurants. The city is in the process of approving the applications of 20 more businesses. If the latest batch is approved, the city will have allocated nearly $150,000 in two weeks, leaving roughly $190,000 to distribute.
City Councilwoman Stephanie Endres said she was interested in extending the deadline after seeing that much money go out in grants in two weeks.
“If we had just two more weeks, I bet we could do that much more,” she said.
Communication Director Bob Mullen said that the city was receiving about 15 applications a week from businesses and that 100 percent of those were eligible for the funding.
At a Feb. 22 work session, the City Council expressed interest in reallocating more of the remaining funds to the vulnerable population grants through non-profits.
At the March 8 work session, Mullen said he had been in contact with the St. Vincent DePaul Society and North Fulton Community Charities, non-profits the city had partnered with to distribute to the vulnerable population funds. Both organizations, he said, are still active in their programs and could use more funds. Between the two charities, they requested around $125,000 more in assistance, which would leave the city with about $65,000 to be allocated to grants for businesses.
The council opted to reallocate the funds to the vulnerable population program, a move that will require amending the contracts with the two non-profits.
The application for business grants has been extended till March 22 and the council will continue outreach to encourage qualified businesses to apply.
“I think we should continue to try and serve the vulnerable population and down the same road we’ve been going,” Councilman Brian Weaver said.
Mayor Mike Bodker added that the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill just passed in Congress and signed by President Biden should bring more money to the cities. He said the current estimate for Johns Creek, subject to no changes to the bill and the formula being properly accounted for, is about $15.5 million.
Unlike the earlier CARES Act funds, the new money would be a direct allocation to the city and would not be channeled through Fulton County.
“I cannot tell you yet the strings or the expectations by the federal government of that, but I can tell you the theme that I've been hearing from national city organizations, and that is that this was actually intended, for the most part, to cover the coffers of the city and not as a pass-through,” Bodker said. “I am not recommending that. What I'm saying to you is we'll have to look at what the restrictions are….I have not seen the specifics about what the federal government is asking or suggesting that we do with those fundings.”
Bodker encouraged council members to stay informed about the rules and regulations governing the additional money so they can discuss how it can be applied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.