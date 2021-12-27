Congestion relief for Medlock Bridge Road moves forward

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Relief from traffic congestion along one of Metro Atlanta’s busiest thoroughfares is getting closer.
Improvements to three intersections along Medlock Bridge Road have moved from the preliminary concept phase to engineering following a Dec. 13 City Council vote.
Council members unanimously approved a task order with Alfred Benesch & Company just under $200,000 for the engineering of improvements to Medlock Bridge Road intersections at Skyway Drive, Abbotts Bridge Road and Bell Road. The intersections are choke points for traffic flow during morning and evening rush hours.
Project costs come from the city’s Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax fund.
Council members authorized Public Works officials to research potential intersection improvements along the Medlock Bridge corridor earlier this year, TSPLOST manager Brian O’Connor said.
“We took a look at the traffic data that we had as well as observations by our traffic engineers… and rated the intersections along Medlock Bridge Road for improvements that would give the most benefits to the traveling public,” O’Connor said.
After rating the intersections, staff came up with five recommended intersections for improvements including McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek Parkway, Abbotts Bridge Road, Skyway Drive and Bell Road.
In May, the council directed Public Works to move forward with conception plans for each of the five identified intersections.
“We started looking at how you can improve the operations of the intersection, add some additional lanes on Medlock Bridge as well as some turn lanes, sidewalk and pedestrian improvements,” O’Connor said.
Staff then discovered that effective improvements to the three intersections between Skyway Drive and Bell Road could not be completed in isolation because of their proximity to each other. They had to happen simultaneously.
“So really, three intersections kind of became one and will provide the most operational improvement through the most congested intersections on the north end of the city,” O’Connor said.
The plans, presented to the public in a meeting Oct. 7, include adding one lane in both the northbound and southbound directions of Medlock Bridge Road that start and end just before the Skyway Drive and Bell Road intersections. The project also includes plans for additional turn lanes at the Abbotts Bridge Road intersection.
Abbotts Bridge Road is undergoing a widening by the Georgia Department of Transportation. GDOT is in the right-of-way acquisition stage for the project.
While concept plans already exist for the project, the engineering task order will create blueprints for the improvements, Public Works Director Chris Haggard said.
The process is expected to take about 12 months.
Once the engineering is complete, staff will move on to right-of-way acquisition before beginning construction in spring 2023, Haggard said.
Actual construction of the intersection improvements is expected to take six to nine months to complete, making for and expected completion by the end of 2023.
