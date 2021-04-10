JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek City Council is set to approve completion of the Newtown Park perimeter loop trail.
The perimeter loop trail currently terminates behind the tennis and pickleball courts and by the edge of the lacrosse fields. This project will fill in the roughly 0.16-mile gap from the lacrosse field to the tennis and pickleball courts making the loop a full 1.04 miles.
This addition will create a continuous perimeter trail for Newtown Park so walkers and joggers will no longer need to cut through parking lots but have a consistent, dedicated trail.
The connection is to be made with the same 10-foot-wide asphalt as the existing portions of the trail.
Funding for the project will come from the Johns Creek Park Bond. The $40 million park bond was passed by Johns Creek residents in November of 2016 for enhancements and additions to the city’s parks and green spaces.
Around $1.2 million of the park bond funds were originally allocated toward Newtown Park improvements. An additional $167,000 of park bond money was allocated in 2019 specifically for trail improvements.
With approval of a construction contract with Summit Construction and Development for $164,649 and a project contingency of $16,465, the expected total construction expenditure of $181,114 falls within the $233,757 available for completing the Newtown Park trail.
Plans call for the trail to traverse a steep hill, and construction includes measures to ensure compliance with guidelines of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“There was some work to be done to make sure that we were going to get the proper slope as we go up the grade to make sure that the trail is accessible for everybody,” Parks and Recreation Manager Robby Newton said.
Councilman Chris Coughlin said he supports the plan and thinks it a great addition to Newtown Park, but he added that he was concerned about the trees in that area of the park.
Newton assured him that the construction plan is set to go around all the specimen trees and it may wind and weave after the hill to ensure the trees are left intact.
“They're sort of foremost in the design consideration,” he said.
The council unanimously expressed its support for the project.
Newton said the project is due largely to requests from citizens.
“This is going to add some additional and safer walking space,” he said. “Our number one requested amenity from the citizens in our strategic plan was more walking space and green space. So, this is what we're trying to do to provide, you know, what people want.”
Site grading is expected to begin in May with completion anticipated in August.
Newtown Park has seen other improvements already this year, including a returfing and updated drainage system in the popular Newtown Dream Dog Park which reopened to the public March 31.
