City Council sets Johns Creek strategic priorities for 2022

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — City Council members are now on the same page entering the second month of the year.
During a two-day retreat Jan. 28-29 council members decided on a slate of strategic priorities that will receive the most staff attention this year and will be funded in the fiscal year 2023 budget.
The seven-member council focused on five items, including the Town Center, Legacy Center for the arts, transportation, Cauley Creek Park and economic development.
Center stage: Town Center
The prior City Council passed the Town Center Vision and Plan in October which identifies 192 acres in the Technology Park area for potential redevelopment into a live-work-play destination.
Each of the newly elected council members and mayor campaigned on development of the Town Center, and it had already garnered support from the two sitting council members, Erin Elwood and Chris Coughlin.
While the city only owns roughly 14% of the land identified in the plan, city staff has already put together preliminary plans for construction around Creekside Pond north, the body of water located directly behind City Hall.
Council members saw options for development of the area at a Jan. 24 work session and are expected to continue discussions of land use at their Feb. 7 work session.
Early plans show options for an outdoor amphitheater, boardwalk and greenspace improvements around the pond.
Also on Jan. 24, council members voted unanimously to update the city’s Comprehensive Plan to include the Town Center Vision and Plan. The vote formally added the plan as a supplemental amendment to the city’s guiding document for development and eliminated contradictions between the two plans in areas of land use
Next steps for Town Center include engaging with local property owners, hosting events in the Town Center area to increase community buy-in, developing marketing materials and starting construction of a trail along Medlock Bridge Road to increase foot traffic in the area.
Arts at the forefront
Council members also identified the Legacy Center as a priority for 2022.
For years, local community arts and culture groups have lobbied city officials to develop a Johns Creek cultural hub named the Legacy Center.
As proposed, the 83,000-square-foot center would include a professional performance venue, a rehearsal space and banquet hall, a new home for the Johns Creek Arts Center as well as gallery and office space.
While council members agreed to prioritize the Legacy Center and acknowledged its potential use as an anchor for Town Center, the structure would need to be dramatically scaled back in order to make it economically feasible, Mayor John Bradberry said.
Taking it to the streets
On Nov. 2, Johns Creek voters approved the second iteration of Fulton County’s Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The five-year tax is expected to generate $77 million in transportation dollars for the city.
Prior to its passage, the city submitted a plan for fund usage that split the revenue between pedestrian, bike and streetscape improvements, along with roadway upgrades.
But it will be up to the City Council which projects are funded within those categories. Making the selections and beginning work on TSPLOST II, was deemed a council priority at the retreat.
Park space holds focus
While the city officially broke ground on the crown jewel of its parks system, Cauley Creek, in January, development of the space remains a strategic priority for the council.
Phase one of construction is currently underway, but several new council members, led by Larry DiBiase are pushing to reevaluate the plans for phase one in certain sections of the park.
At previous work sessions, council members saw options for moving the locations of parking areas and are awaiting cost analysis from the Public Works Department on potential amendments to the existing plans.
Development of the remaining roughly 30 acres of park land will be designated for phase two. Some preliminary plans for the second part of the park exist but are likely to change based on the upcoming strategic parks plan and ongoing property acquisition before the council.
The plan will likely be used to inform specifics of phase two of Cauley Creek. Developing the plan will include convening with residents to help determine community need relating to facilities and fields.
Open for business
The fifth major strategic priority identified at the retreat was economic development and establishing the City of Johns Creek as a business-friendly municipality.
On Jan. 3 Randall Toussaint took the helm as the city’s new director of economic development. At the retreat, council members shared their intention to collaborate with Toussaint and support him in efforts to improve the city’s perception as a business hub.
In addition to the Town Center — which the city hopes will bring new business to the Technology Park area — the City Council is considering redevelopment of other areas including two shopping centers in the Newtown and Shakerag neighborhoods.
Also at the retreat, council members discussed plans to double-down on promoting health and wellness businesses within the city. As of November, Johns Creek was home to more than 200 healthcare and medical businesses within its 31 square miles.
