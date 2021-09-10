City clerk dismisses mayor's challenge; says candidate is eligible to run

City Council Post 1 candidate Lee Heard-Tucker and lawyer David Dreyer read over documents during Sept. 2 hearing at City Hall. Heard-Tucker and Dreyer were present to contest a complaint lodged by Mayor Mike Bodker and Mayor Pro Tem Lenny Zaprowski that alleged Heard-Tucker had not been a resident of the City for the requisite amount of time prior to running for elected office. After the hearing, the city clerk dismissed the complaint against Heard-Tucker.