Ceremony remembers 13 dead from Kabul airport attack

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — To commemorate the second anniversary of the attack at an airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Johns Creek Veterans Association hosted a Kabul 13 remembrance ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Walk at Newtown Park Aug. 26.
Thirteen U.S. Service members and more than 163 U.S. Afghan allies and civilians died as a result of the bombing on Abbey Gate at the Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA).
The Fr. Joseph T. O’Callahan Knights of Columbus Assembly 3441 led the ceremony, which saw more than 150 guests. The event also featured a “Toast to the Fallen” presented by Guest of Honor Daniel “Santa6” Stinson, who was on the ground in Kabul just before the bombing. Stinson was the leader of the Veteran volunteer team behind the evacuation of over 15,000 Afghan Allies and their families into the United Arab Emirates.
“The U.S. service men and women I saw and spoke with at Abbey Gate, HKIA were the epitome of what is best in America during crisis – stalwart, honorable, compassionate, and brave service to those in need,” Stinson said, according to a press release. “Their sense of duty, of pride, of honor was evident in each of them.”
Following the event, the Knights of Columbus at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church hosted a social gathering at the Park Place Senior Center, adjacent the Memorial Walk.