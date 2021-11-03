Cauley Creek Park to break ground in December

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — After years of delays and lack of funding, Johns Creek will break ground on its largest park next month.
City Council members voted unanimously Oct. 25 to approve contracts and the budget amendments which would fund them.
The contracts total just shy of $26 million. That includes materials and labor for construction as well as fees for Fulton County water and sewage connections.
A portion of the costs could be supplemented by a grant application submitted to the state for American Rescue Plan funds. The grant application was also approved at the Oct. 25 meeting.
Costs for the first phase of Cauley Creek Park have far exceeded original 2016 estimates of $17 million.
Public Works Director Chris Haggard said the increased cost can be explained by the addition of new elements, supply chain delays and shortages brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.
Cauley Creek Park is best understood in three separate portions, City Engineer Erica Madsen said. The park’s master plan lays out a court area, a field area and a 5K staging area in addition to a 5K loop surrounding the entire 203-acre park.
The court area, located near Bell Road, will feature courts for residents to play futsal, pickleball, basketball and volleyball. It will also include a park office which will be shared with the Johns Creek Police Department.
The middle portion has been designated as the field area and will include four multi-purpose fields. Two will have artificial turf, the other two grass. The grass fields will have an overlay for a cricket pitch, Madsen said, enlarging Johns Creek’s cricket footprint.
The third area is the 5K staging area.
“It’s on the west side of the project and includes a parking area, a restroom and a grassy open space where 5K races could be staged from without impending on the other areas,” Madsen said. “And of course, there’s the signature 5K loop that will surround the entire property, which is going to be a great asset.”
Of the park’s total area, roughly 50 acres will be developed based on the council’s vote Oct. 25. That leaves about 15% of the park designated for some other form of development.
Haggard said decisions on how the final space — roughly 30 acres — will be used will be determined during the process of updating the Recreation and Parks strategic plan over the next year.
“We’re going to use that park planning process to help inform us,” Haggard said. “What do people want? What else do they want to see in this park and other parks around the city? So, we’re gonna use this plan update to kind of say, ‘Okay we spent most of your park bond, now what?’”
About 40% of the park’s total area will be developed. The remaining space will be used either as passive green space or in the form of a trail “weaving through the woods,” Madsen said.
After breaking ground in December, construction is expected to last 18 months with a projected park opening scheduled for spring 2023.
The base construction contract was awarded to Reeves Young, but the entire construction process will be overseen by city staff from the Public Works and Recreation and Parks departments, including Madsen and Parks Manager Robby Newton.
Since the park property is wholly contained, surrounding neighborhoods shouldn’t see much impact from the construction, Madsen said.
Haggard, who has been with the city since Cauley Creek Park was first proposed, said he is ready to get the ball rolling.
“It’s an awesome accomplishment,” Haggard said. “It really is a big deal. It’ll double our park land for the city. We have about 200 acres now, this will give us 400 plus acres. It connects us with Duluth with the Rogers Bridge installation at the bottom of the park. It gives us an opportunity to build our greenway that we’re going to connect to Abbotts Bridge along the river… So, you’ll be able to walk miles and miles once we get all this stuff constructed and that excites us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.