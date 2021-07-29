JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Just off the roundabout near the intersection of Bell and Boles Road lies a mini oasis for nature-lovers. The Johns Creek Parks and Recreation Department has planted a butterfly garden inside their newest pocket park.

The area is home to nearly 15 different pollinator plants including milkweed, the primary habitat for monarch caterpillars. Though the plants are still new and comparatively small, City Engineer Erica Madsen is not worried about growth.

“The butterfly garden itself is something that gets better with time,” Madsen said. “The plants are small, and so they’ll be growing in over the summer and then seed and plant themselves into next year.”

City staff worked with an organization called Monarch Collaborations to bring the plan to fruition. Monarch Collaborations Founder Lisa Kiely donated the milkweed plants to the city. A butterfly garden was already an item listed as part of the city’s parks bond, but collaboration with residents was a happy accident, Madsen said.

“They reached out and said, ‘Hey we’re trying to get these plants in all over the area, does the city have a place for them?’” Madsen said. “And we said ‘What a serendipitous offering, we’re working on a garden right now!’ And we were able to quickly take those and work them into our planning.”

Since the founding of her organization in 2018, Kiely has worked to bring native organic milkweed plants to the area and educate people about the importance of native plants and pollinator gardens.

If you build it, they will come; the “Field of Dreams” movie-mantra stands for butterflies too. The 20 plants Kiely donated to the butterfly garden, she said, will inevitably attract monarchs to Johns Creek.

“Native, organic milkweed is like the Airbnb for monarchs,” Kiely said. “They will find them, they will go there, they’ll lay their eggs there.”

Monarch butterflies could potentially sniff out the milkweed during this season, Kiely said, so it’s only a matter of time before the orange-winged insects make their way to this neck of the woods.