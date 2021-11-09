Autrey Mill turtles returned safely, 3 juveniles face charges

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Community members were captivated by the bizarre and troubling theft of five beloved eastern box turtles from the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve in late September.
All five turtles were returned unharmed Oct. 5, and charges from the Preserve were dropped against the kidnappers.
A Forsyth County high school resource officer recognized the three male juveniles on surveillance footage from the preserve. He then contacted the Johns Creek Police Department, the department said in a statement.
After the boys were questioned, officers found the turtles in the basements of two of the boys’ homes, Autrey Mill President Lara Maltby said.
The turtles — named Tres, Who, What, Where and Why — were discovered alongside 16 other box turtles of unknown origin, Maltby said.
“There were several of them that had come from completely different biomes,” Maltby said. “One of them was native to the Florida-Georgia [state] line, one of them was native to coastal Georgia.”
Six of the remaining turtles were dehydrated and sick when police found them, Maltby said, so they were relocated to the Chattahoochee Nature Preserve for rehabilitation. The others, Maltby said, were temporarily housed at Autrey Mill.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has since found homes for the turtles in preserves across the state including three of the sick turtles, said Nature Preserve Executive Director Lizen Hayes.
And while Autrey Mill is not pressing charges against the juveniles, Maltby said the Department of Natural Resources will press charges “because the activities were against state law.”
According to the Law Enforcement Division of the DNR, box turtles “may not be held as a pet regardless of its origin or morphology.”
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources could not be reached for comment on the investigation.
During the theft, the boys also damaged the turtles’ home at the Preserve, breaking the latch, hinges and wooden frame of their enclosure.
The Preserve has since rebuilt the enclosure, which cost roughly $450 to complete, Hayes said. Costs were split between the parents of the three teens.
Based on conversations with one of the boys’ parents, Hayes said she thinks he might have had good, albeit very misguided intentions.
“[The parent] said his son thought that this enclosure wasn’t good enough or that [the turtles] weren’t in a good place, so they took them thinking that they were like rescuing them, but he was grossly misinformed,” Hayes said.
Maltby said she is just glad to have the turtles back home safe.
“It’s the best that we could hope for, that they came back to us in acceptable condition,” Maltby said. “Especially given that some of the others were sick, we were very glad that they didn’t appear to have contracted any of those issues.”
One of the boys is scheduled to visit the Preserve for community service and will be supervised by Autrey Mill staff and a parent, Hayes said.
“We are going to use this as an opportunity to educate them,” Hayes said.
If you see a box turtle you believe to be in distress, Hayes recommends contacting the AWARE Wildlife Center by visiting awarewildlife.org or calling 678-418-1111.
