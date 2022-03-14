Autrey Mill Nature Preserve to host creek clean-up

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Clean creeks and healthy watersheds will be the focus of Autrey Mill Nature Preserve’s spring creek clean-up March 19.
Participants in the 10 a.m. event will first learn about Johns Creek’s watershed system with a demonstration of creek pollutants and the harm they do. From there, the group will trek down to Sal’s Creek to pick up trash.
Johns Creek is home to five major creeks including its namesake, Stormwater Manager Cory Rayburn said. All five lie within the Chattahoochee River basin from which Johns Creek and surrounding cities get their drinking water.
“Creek cleanups are really important because a lot of litter that gets tossed out of people’s cars and trucks lands up into streams,” Rayburn said. “It gets washed down the curb into catch basins and gets dumped into creeks which can cause some problems.”
Errant litter can harm wildlife and damage the city’s stormwater system, clogging culverts leading to erosion and potential roadway collapse, Rayburn said.
Autrey Mill’s clean-up will help limit the damage of trash that has flowed down the creek to the Preserve before it can make its way into the Chattahoochee River.
Sal’s Creek begins in The Falls of Autrey Mill neighborhood and winds across Old Alabama Road before making its way to the Nature Preserve, Autrey Mill Executive Director Lizen Hayes said.
Last year, participants collected 45 pounds of trash from the creek, Hayes said. The haul included a lot of tennis balls and plastic water bottles.
Aside from typical litter, most harm comes to creeks from the “first flush,” after a rainstorm.
“It’s everything that’s on the surface of the ground, whether that’s dog poop, fertilizers from people over-fertilizing their lawns, whether it’s just oil from cars that leak,” Rayburn said. “All of that gets washed off into our streams, and all of that is used for drinking water resources.”
And, in a watershed the size of the Chattahoochee basin, the system is more sensitive to pollutants than cities that draw from larger reservoirs like Chicago with Lake Michigan, Rayburn said.
Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division tracks water quality in all waterways in Georgia every two years and compiles them into a report.
“It lists impairments of concern for each one of these streams,” Rayburn said. “For instance, Johns Creek is impaired by urban runoff and fecal coliform… and the Chattahoochee has similar types of impairments as well.”
It will take collaboration between the public and private sectors to improve the water quality of Johns Creek streams, Rayburn said.
In the meantime, Autrey Mill will do its part, continuing its two annual creek clean-up events starting with Sal’s Creek on March 19 and Johns Creek in August.
Participants in the clean-up event must be at least 12 years old and should prepare to get wet by wearing waders or rainboots.
Those interested in participating should register online ahead of the event at autreymill.org.