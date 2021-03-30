JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek residents were among the hundreds who attended the March 20 rally in Atlanta calling for an end to violence against those of Asian descent.
The #StopAsianHate rally was organized to show solidarity with the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities following the March 16 shootings in north Metro Atlanta spas that killed eight people, six of them women of Asian descent.
National organization Stop AAPI Hate, founded to counter a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, documented nearly 3,800 self-reported incidents of hate or violence over the past year. Some attribute the rise to political rhetoric that blames China for the coronavirus pandemic, specifically the promotion of the phrase “China-virus.”
Johns Creek resident Anoushka Misra, 18, co-chair of Fulton County High School Democrats, attended Saturday’s rally because anti-Asian racism personally resonates with her. Growing up in Johns Creek, she recalls being told she was “too dark” while in elementary school, and also being called a “terrorist” who should “go back to her country.”
“Asians in America have been told to keep their heads down for so long,” Misra said. “I hope that this conversation and momentum will finally bring awareness and promote policy change to stop hate crimes against Asians from happening.”
Misra said flyers on social media prompted her to attend the rally.
Rally features U.S. officials
The procession began at the Capitol, where U.S. senators Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock expressed sympathy for the victims. Rally-goers then marched to State Farm Arena chanting “stop Asian hate” and “Asians are not the virus.”
At the arena, participants gave short speeches on their experiences with anti-Asian racism.
While the female spa shooting victims were of East Asian descent, Georgia Tech junior Rupkatha Banerjee, also of Johns Creek, stressed the rally included a diverse makeup and represented “a time of allyship and solidarity for people of color.”
People of Southeast and East-Asian descent make up a quarter of the population in Johns Creek. The growth is even greater just north in Forsyth County, the Asian population has more than tripled over the past 10 years. Forsyth County now has more than 34,000 residents who are Asian.
“Whenever we tried to talk about Black Lives Matter or White supremacy with fellow Indian community members, there's always a lot of dissonance and inability to talk about it because it wasn't a problem that afflicted them specifically,” Banerjee said. “But a few months down the line, we're seeing that these problems, even though they might not directly affect our communities, they plague us regardless.”
Banerjee sees the movement as a way to dispel the model minority myth and to legitimize the discrimination that Asian-American communities face. She references “positive stereotypes” placed on Asian-Americans and how they are detrimental to people of color overall.
Racism in classroom
Esha Saini, a Georgia Tech freshman who also attended the event, said she was spurred to express solidarity and because she has faced anti-Asian racism in Johns Creek. Saini said a teacher once poked at the stereotype of Asians being too good in math, and that “they were too competitive about academics.”
“Anti-Asian sentiment has always been present, but grossly underrepresented,” Saini said. “A lot of it has to do with the mix of an immigrant survival mentality. We tend to stay quiet and keep our heads down, as our parents went through a lot to immigrate to the USA in the first place.”
While there are generational differences between Asian immigrants and their American-raised children, unity does exist.
Northview High School senior Elaine Wang attended the rally with her mother and a few of her friends.
“There are definitely people in the older generation who care more about racism as a whole,” Wang said. “But just from what I’ve seen, the older generation in my community has only taken action when it comes to racism against their own race.”
Wang admits she feels less safe because of the recent shootings, and while she recognizes the privilege she enjoys living in Johns Creek, the attacks reminded her that there are still “hateful people” out there.
Moving forward, Wang said she hopes that anti-Asian racism will garner more visibility, and that policies that tackle systemic racism are prioritized.
