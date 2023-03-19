 Skip to main content
Analysts visit Macedonia Cemetery for preliminary ground radar survey

Macedonia site survey (1)

Rauf Hussein, geotechnical engineer with Nelson Intelligence Solutions, uses a phone application Feb. 28 to map Macedonia Cemetery for future ground penetrating radar. Kirk Canaday, Johns Creek Historical Society member, provided guidance to the process. A descendant of one of the people buried, Sabrina Aquell, was also at the cemetery to stay updated on the project.

 AMBER PERRY/APPEN MEDIA

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Macedonia Cemetery, a Black historical cemetery off Medlock Bridge Road, saw visitors Feb. 28 for a preliminary ground penetrating radar survey.

Devon Ramey, a geospatial analyst with Nelson Intelligence Solutions, monitored drones aerial-mapping the area. Meanwhile, Rauf Hussein, a geotechnical engineer, walked around the cemetery mapping locations using a phone application. Hussein said he has been doing ground penetrating radar (GPR) for a decade.

Real-time data collection would take place in a second visit, Hussein said.

Kirk Canaday, Johns Creek Historical Society member, followed Hussein around to provide guidance on the area. Sabrina Aquell, a Macedonia descendent, was also there to key in on the process.

Devon Ramey

Devon Ramey, geospatial analyst with Nelson Intelligence Solutions, monitors drones mapping Macedonia Cemetery Feb. 28.

GPR focus is going toward the area where the first church was, near the St. Ives fence. But for best results, Canaday said the City of Johns Creek will need to clear the ground.

Because moisture kills radar signals, Hussein said GPR should be performed before next winter.

Reach Amber Perry at 770-847-8334. Follow her on Twitter @ambermarieperry