Abbotts Hill Elementary unveils book vending machine

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Hidden under a tarp for weeks, emitting mysterious flashing lights, Inchy the Bookworm Vending Machine made its debut Jan. 13 at Abbotts Hill Elementary School.

Instead of the typical money-fed vending machine with edible snacks, Inchy dispenses brain snacks for students who have earned special tokens through “excellence points” for good behavior, participating in monthly Learning Commons contests and completing book bingo.

This month’s contest asks students to recommend and illustrate the cover of their favorite book for a chance to win a token raffle. The contest table sat front and center with William the Wooden Boy sitting atop wearing a tie-dyed Abbotts Hill T-shirt.

A poster slowly getting filled with student illustrations was plastered to the wall outside the library. All book winners will have their picture posted on a specially designed poster board near the school’s front entrance.

The Abbotts Hill Elementary Parent Teacher Association funded the vending machine through its annual Fun Run. The PTA will set aside funds in subsequent years to keep the machine stocked and working.

Seven students, one from each grade, were in the school’s library ready to stick a token in, push numbers and pull a book from the machine’s slot. Parents were asked to submit pictures of their kids doing something fun over the holiday break, and their names were pulled from a hat.

The machine holds books from different grade levels. Titles alternate as they are dispensed. Each student made their selections in excitement. Once they pressed “enter,” the machine spoke and said, “One book coming right up.”

Johns Creek Manager of the Office of the Mayor Pamela Sutton, Superintendent Brian Downey and Fulton County School Board Member Kristin McCabe stood nearby as students made their selections, cheering them on.

“This is exciting for our school because this is an opportunity to celebrate our students for positive behavior as well as encouraging them to actually pick up a book and be able to read a book,” Abbotts Hill Principal Roytunda Stabler said.