2022: New Johns Creek leaders move city forward

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek City Council made a big splash with several impactful decisions on development projects and other initiatives to improve the community.
In December, councilmembers advanced the Town Center project after approving zoning plans for Medley, a 42-acre multi-use development. Medley, a private investment, is the brainchild of Mark Toro, the developer behind Alpharetta’s Avalon.
The Town Center zoning ordinance was adopted in August, allowing the City Council to grant Medley the new TC-X zoning classification (Town Center Mixed Use District) with more than 20 conditions.
The city’s future 192-acre Town Center will also include Creekside Park, anchored by the pond behind City Hall. In March, the City Council finalized a conceptual master plan for the park, totaling 21 acres and discussed a number of features during work sessions.
A new mayor
On Jan. 11, John Bradberry was sworn in as the city’s second mayor. Bradberry defeated former City Councilman Brian Weaver to replace charter Mayor Mike Bodker who held the office for 15 years.
Also taking the oath of office for the first time were councilmembers Dilip Tunki, Bob Erramilli, and Larry DiBiase.
Transportation sales tax
In April, the City Council reached consensus on 17 projects to be funded through the
Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. TSPLOST is a .75 percent sales tax with revenues divided among cities to pay for transportation improvements, such as road widenings, sidewalks and intersection improvements. The tax applies to all the county’s cities outside of Atlanta, which has its own transportation sales tax.
Much of Johns Creek’s $65.5 million share will go to projects including bridge, road and pedestrian improvements along some of the city’s major roads as well as some landscaping for the proposed Town Center. The City Council approved 17 projects estimated to be $43.4 million.
Councilmembers later authorized engineering efforts for 14 of those projects. One entailed major upgrades to the intersection of Haynes Bridge Road and Old Alabama Road, which had a $4.5 million construction contract. The contract included other work, like sidewalk connection along Haynes Bridge Road.
New parks take shape
The city acquired the first 131 acres in 2016 for what will be the city’s largest park. Construction began last December on Cauley Creek Park, which will include a court and field area and 5K-loop surrounding the park on just over 200 acres.
On track for a summer 2023 completion, Cauley Creek Park has seen a significant amount of construction activity this year in addition to City Council discussion on potential uses.
In April, the City Council contracted a consultant to gather community feedback, which will be incorporated into an updated Recreation & Parks Master Plan. The report included preferred uses of Cauley Creek Park space.
The City Council also laid the groundwork for what will be a hands-on learning site in Cauley Creek Parks’s old water reclamation plant, setting aside $150,000 for conceptual plans and consulting efforts. The makerspace will entail a space for robotics, later considered a primary focus.
Councilmembers also discussed potential uses of a 10-acre property along the Chattahoochee River, acquired after the conceptual master plan for Cauley Creek Park was adopted in 2018. The property includes five buildings, which would all require renovation before reuse. Among potential uses are special event space and dining.
Bolstering arts and culture
In May, the City Council formed the Arts, Culture & Entertainment (ACE) Committee, which combined the city’s Arts & Culture Board and Public Art Board. One of its first big projects was coordinating the Diwali festival in October, the first city and community-organized Diwali event in Georgia.
Held at Shakerag Park, the festival drew thousands who saw several cultural performances, local vendors selling Indian accessories and a wide range of Indian food.
To further the arts, the City Council began the process of acquiring land for the Legacy Center in December. The concept for the Legacy Center, an arts park, had already been on the radar for several years with Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra Conductor Wayne Baughman’s task force.
But Mayor Bradberry added weight to the Legacy Center project when he appointed members to the Legacy Center Working Group. From April to July the group was tasked with determining the size, scope and scale of the center and ended its final report with a recommendation to the City Council to acquire land for the facility.