128-home development underway near Johns Creek High School

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Providence Group of Georgia has broken ground on a new 128-home neighborhood in Johns Creek.
The subdivision, Ward’s Crossing, lies just off State Bridge Road adjacent to Johns Creek High School. Ward’s Crossing will consist of 24 single-family detached homes, 75 three-story townhomes and 29 two-story townhomes. Billed as a “swim club community,” the neighborhood will be gated and include a swim club and cabana.
“For 20 years, The Providence Group has developed, built and managed some of the most beloved communities throughout the Southeast,” Providence Group President Warren Jolly said. “We are very intentional with our development pursuits and have succeeded in developing new neighborhoods by investing the necessary resources upfront to ensure everyone impacted can have a clear understanding of what we are trying to do.”
The Providence Group, a subsidiary of Texas-based Green Brick Partners, also developed the Bellmoore Park neighborhood in Johns Creek and the Waterside neighborhood in Peachtree Corners. The company has been in talks with the city and residents of the adjacent neighborhood to address concerns and navigate zoning and building requirements for Ward’s Crossing.
All of the homes in the neighborhood will be for-sale. The Providence Group has not yet released information on expected home prices. Construction on homes is expected to begin in the first few months of 2023, with closings set for near the end of 2023.