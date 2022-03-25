125-mile Chattahoochee greenway plan moves forward

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — City staff presented initial plans for the Johns Creek portion of the Chattahoochee River Greenway at an open house March 24.

The proposed 1.1-mile multi-use trail runs from Abbotts Bridge Road, through the woods by the river and connects to a 5K trail under construction at Cauley Creek Park. The land is owned by the National Parks Service. The trail will make up part of a 125-mile Chattahoochee greenway plan.

Current plans call for the Johns Creek trail to follow along a sanitary sewer route, a path that would present the least environmental impact to trees and other landscape, City Engineer Erica Madsen said. But the exact placement of the trail cannot be finalized until studies and permitting have been completed.

Because the land is owned by the National Parks Service, the city must perform additional studies including an archaeological study, Public Works Director Chris Haggard said. The studies are likely to take at least 18 months to complete, he said.

The city also received grant funding from the Georgia Department of Transportation which brings its own set of requirements to the project before construction can begin.

Like the path, the trail’s physical appearance is also undecided.

“We do know that it is going to be some kind of hard surface that is [Americans with Disabilities Act] accessible,” Madsen said. “Everybody wants this project to be sustainable: environmentally sustainable and also physically sustainable.”

Madsen said the city, in partnership with the National Parks Service, is considering asphalt among other paving options, but he confirmed portions will include boardwalk.

The middle portion of the proposed trail closely abuts property lines of the Montclair subdivision as the land narrows near a bend in the river.

Several Montclair residents, including a significant portion of their homeowners’ association, were present for the Thursday evening open house.

Vivek Sehgal, one of the residents who delivered public comment at the session, shared concerns about security, noise and the trail’s potential impact on property values.

“If you place [the trail] where the easement of the sewers is and it’s too close to the HOA and specifically to the property lines where the private property stops, that’s the biggest concern,” Sehgal said. “If you put a fence over there, it obviously does affect the property values and if you don’t put a fence over there, then the security does remain a concern.”

During the meeting, Madsen said the city and the National Park Service were open to installing a fence to separate the trail from the property lines, but they would need input on what type of fence residents would like to see.

Denise Groza, president of the Montclair HOA, said her biggest concern is safety, followed by property values and shifts in aesthetic appearances.

This trail, Groza said, “is going to change our lives and our property values.”

After the formal presentation and question-and-answer period, residents broke off into groups to have speak one-on-one with city staff and Matt Josey, a representative from the National Parks Service.

Madsen said the city would specifically set up a meeting with Montclair HOA members to present fencing options and said landscapers can be part of that conversation.

“This is our first shot at [the plans],” Madsen said. “Once we get our archaeological study back, then we get closer to finalizing the location.”

At the earliest, Haggard said, construction on the trail will not begin until 2024.