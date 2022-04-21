 Skip to main content
Johns Creek Primaries

Note: An (I) next to a candidate’s name indicates that they are an incumbent.

Local elections

The Fulton County Board of Education is having its general election for District 5 on the same ballot as the May 24 primary. To see your Board of Education district, the county has posted a district map on its website. This election is nonpartisan, and the candidates are:

Fulton County Board of Education District 5 (General election, nonpartisan)

Candidates: Kristin McCabe, Kimberly Ware

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners is also holding its primary for District 1 and the commission chair.

Fulton County Board of Commissioners District 1

Democrat candidates: Maggie Goldman, Ricky Blalock

Republican candidates: Matthew Tyser, Bridget Thorne

Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chair

Democratic candidates: Rob Pitts (I), Sonya Russell, Jewel Johnson

There are no Republicans running for this seat.

State elections

The city of Johns Creek fall into the following state House and Senate districts:

State House District 47

Republican candidate: Jan Jones (I)

Jan Jones is running unopposed for this seat.

State House District 48

Democrat candidate: Mary Robichaux (I)

Republican candidate: Scott Hilton

There are no primary challenges in this race.

State House District 50

Democrat candidate: Michelle Au

Republican candidates: Betsy Kramer, Narender Reddy, Jill Trammell 

State Senate District 48

Democrat candidate: Josh Uddin

Republican candidates: Kevin Grindlay, Shawn Still

State Senate District 56

Democrat candidate: Patrick Thompson

Republican candidate: John Albers (I)

There are no primary challenges in this race.