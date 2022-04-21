Johns Creek Primaries

Note: An (I) next to a candidate’s name indicates that they are an incumbent.
Local elections
The Fulton County Board of Education is having its general election for District 5 on the same ballot as the May 24 primary. To see your Board of Education district, the county has posted a district map on its website. This election is nonpartisan, and the candidates are:
Fulton County Board of Education District 5 (General election, nonpartisan)
Candidates: Kristin McCabe, Kimberly Ware
The Fulton County Board of Commissioners is also holding its primary for District 1 and the commission chair.
Fulton County Board of Commissioners District 1
Democrat candidates: Maggie Goldman, Ricky Blalock
Republican candidates: Matthew Tyser, Bridget Thorne
Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chair
Democratic candidates: Rob Pitts (I), Sonya Russell, Jewel Johnson
There are no Republicans running for this seat.
State elections
The city of Johns Creek fall into the following state House and Senate districts:
State House District 47
Republican candidate: Jan Jones (I)
Jan Jones is running unopposed for this seat.
State House District 48
Democrat candidate: Mary Robichaux (I)
Republican candidate: Scott Hilton
There are no primary challenges in this race.
State House District 50
Democrat candidate: Michelle Au
Republican candidates: Betsy Kramer, Narender Reddy, Jill Trammell
State Senate District 48
Democrat candidate: Josh Uddin
Republican candidates: Kevin Grindlay, Shawn Still
State Senate District 56
Democrat candidate: Patrick Thompson
Republican candidate: John Albers (I)
There are no primary challenges in this race.