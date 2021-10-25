John Bradberry: Mayor

I am a Marine veteran, family man, business owner, founder of Preserve Johns Creek, 20-year resident, and an experienced and effective City Council member. I have a history of keeping promises, honesty, and achieving results. I have a vision for this city and the ability to make it a reality.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: The Town Center is a challenge — to bring it into reality as a vibrant and unique destination while also keeping it to scale and in character with our community. My vision is a multi-use space that builds our sense of community. It will include a venue for concerts, sporting events and festivals. There will be a residential component along with dining, shopping and recreation anchored by the Legacy Arts Center and tied together by natural features and walking trails.
We can create this inviting destination without adding so much density that we overwhelm our schools, roads, stormwater and other infrastructure. I will make our Town Center amazing without developing so much that we drain resources from the rest of Johns Creek.
I will bring all stakeholders together to build the consensus necessary to advance this project. I will work with the residents, City Council, staff, private sector and relevant government entities to keep this project moving forward. I will proactively seek creative solutions that will turn our community’s vision into reality. I have demonstrated over the past four years my ability to move projects forward and build consensus. I will be the mayor that makes the Town Center a reality.
Q: Which policy or project facing the council do you feel most passionate about, and how will you work to pass/complete it?
A: I want to build Johns Creek into a greater community. Johns Creek is a good city, but it can be an even greater community. Physically, I want to build a network of sidewalks and trails to create greater connectivity and walkability. Socially, I want to increase our community events and programming and include more culturally diverse events that engage more of our community throughout the city. Economically, let’s encourage our dated retail shopping centers to give us their best proposals for redevelopment to become more vibrant and offer experiential shopping and become greater neighborhood assets. Lastly, a vibrant and unique Town Center is key to building greater community, by creating a greater sense of place and identity.
Q: What is the impact of misinformation in Johns Creek and how will you address it if elected?
A: The citizens of Johns Creek deserve elected officials that they can trust. Just as I kept all my promises from my 2019 campaign, I am committed to standing by everything I have proposed in this campaign.
Trust should be the foundation of the relationship between elected officials and the public. I promise to lead with integrity and transparency so that I always have the trust and confidence of the people. As your mayor, I will shoot straight with you.
